Silas Demary Jr. had several reasons for choosing Georgia after asking Southern Cal to release him from his scholarship on April 15.

Being familiar with Bulldog coach Mike White and his staff certainly did not hurt.

“The relationship was already there,” Demary Jr. said in a telephone interview with UGASports. “It was just about building it and making it stronger.”

After visiting with coaches, both at his home in Lincolnton, N.C., and in Athens during his official visit, Demary Jr. knew where he wanted to be. He announced on Monday that Athens was going to be his destination.

Georgia’s message was a simple one.

“Just that I have the opportunity to come in and compete for minutes as a freshman,” Demary Jr. said. “They’re trying to turn it around, become a winning program there, not just football, but basketball as well. They went 16-16 last year. If I can come in with the winning mentality I have, we can keep winning and keep building.”

Demary Jr., who helped lead Millbrook High to a state title in 2021, isn’t the only new Bulldog winning in his blood.

Fellow freshmen Dylan James and Mari Jordan also come from winning programs and have considerable success on the AAU scene, while new transfers RJ Melendez and Jalen DeLoach come from programs—Illinois and VCU, respectively—that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last March.