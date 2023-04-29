Howie Roseman set his blue and orange glasses to the side and picked up the phone to call Nolan Smith.

The Florida alum has been the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles since 2019. Over two drafts, the Gator grad had so far added three former Georgia Bulldogs to his organization.

Roseman now steeled himself as he prepared to draft Smith and make it four.

"You know, I'm a Florida Gator," Roseman told Smith when he called him moments before the pick. "Do you know how much this hurts my soul to take all these f****** Georgia Bulldogs?"

Smith howled with laughter, then provided a comeback as only he could.

"You want to win, though. You want to win," Smith replied immediately.