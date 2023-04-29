Philly GM puts Gator roots aside to load up with former Bulldogs
Howie Roseman set his blue and orange glasses to the side and picked up the phone to call Nolan Smith.
The Florida alum has been the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles since 2019. Over two drafts, the Gator grad had so far added three former Georgia Bulldogs to his organization.
Roseman now steeled himself as he prepared to draft Smith and make it four.
"You know, I'm a Florida Gator," Roseman told Smith when he called him moments before the pick. "Do you know how much this hurts my soul to take all these f****** Georgia Bulldogs?"
Smith howled with laughter, then provided a comeback as only he could.
"You want to win, though. You want to win," Smith replied immediately.
A Saturday selection of Kelee Ringo in the fourth round gave the Eagles five Bulldog draftees over the past two drafts. Add in a trade for former Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, and that makes six Georgia alumni heading to Philadelphia in just over a year's time.
This marks the fifth instance of an NFL team drafting three players from the same college team in the same draft. The last occurrence came in 1984. The first, in 1945, also featured three Georgia players when Charley Trippi, Johnny Cook, and Ardie McClure all went to the Chicago Cardinals.
From 1997 to 2021, the Eagles selected just four Georgia players. They have now drafted five over the past two drafts.
The trend began two years ago. The Eagles took Jordan Davis at No. 13 overall and then took Nakobe Dean 83rd overall.
This year saw Jalen Carter go ninth overall to Philadelphia, followed by Smith at No. 30 and Ringo at No. 105.
All five of those prospects played key roles in Georgia's 2021 title-winning defense considered to be one of the best in college football history. The trio of Carter, Smith, and Ringo added a second national title ring this year.
The Eagles, meanwhile, came up a few plays short of a Super Bowl title in February. They are hoping the addition of some college champions will help push them over the top.