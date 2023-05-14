Here is the Week in Review, presented by My Perfect Franchise.

What we learned about Wilson

Anthony Dasher's What We Learned series continued this week with a close look at outside linebacker Damon Wilson. Dasher believes the redshirt freshman has a great chance to have a rotational role on Georgia's defense.

"Barring injury, Wilson figures to have a semi-regular role at outside linebacker. But he’ll have to earn it," Dasher wrote. "As any player who signs up for Georgia knows, nothing is ever handed to you. But with a little work, there’s no reason he can't carve out a niche as a third-down or long-yardage pass rusher.

"Wilson has considerable learning ahead, like the rest of the youngsters in the position. But as long as he puts in the effort that Smart believes he will, Wilson’s freshman season will offer the Florida native plenty of opportunities to make a big impact."

Head coach Kirby Smart likes the potential that Wilson possesses at the position.

“He does have the ability. He has some pass-rush ability," Smart said. "He’s going to be a really good football player if he decides he’s going to work at it. It’s not going to come as easy as maybe it did in high school. You’re rushing against Amarius Mims, you’re rushing against Earnest Greene, (Austin) Blaske, you know, some really good tackles. He hasn’t faced people like that.”

Other freshmen to watch

Dasher also listed three freshmen to keep an eye on this season, which included Wilson.

Two other names were safety Joenel Aguero and inside linebacker Raylen Wilson. Regarding Aguero, Dasher noted that Aguero looks to be on the same path Malaki Starks was this time last year.

"Malaki Starks’ success last year is one of the reasons we’re so high on Aguero, who seems to be on the same plane that Starks was on a season ago," Dasher wrote. "Georgia needs help with depth at safety, and Aguero figures to be a hard-hitting complement to Starks, along with Javon Bullard, who we believe will see most of his work at safety compared to last year. Aguero will play a key role."

What Van Pran means to Georgia

Georgia received excellent news when center Sedrick Van Pran decided to return for his senior season.

Head coach Kirby Smart explained why Van Pran elected to come back instead of entering the NFL draft.

“First of all, he came in as a quality person, a human being, a football player. Education was important to him. I mean, I can remember since the first time I saw him in his high school, he talked about how important art was to him, and he wanted to be really good at it. He wanted to get in his major, so he came in with a leadership mentality and he’s only grown in that,” Smart said. “So, I think we have made him a better person and a better man, and he’s grown up a lot. But he came in with a lot of those qualities, and that’s a credit to his family and his background, the people that helped raise him in New Orleans.”

Georgia hoops' revamped roster

Through the transfer portal, the Georgia men's basketball team will have a much different look on the court. Dasher ran through the numerous players who have joined the program since the end of the season.

"VCU transfer Jalen Deloach is a 6-foot-9 All-Atlantic 10 performer with great length who excels at running the floor; Illinois transfer RJ Melendez gives the Bulldogs another wing with nice size (6-7, 250). South Florida center Russel Tchewa is the biggest Bulldog of them all," Dasher wrote. "At 7-0 and 280 pounds, Tchewe gives Georgia the kind of size it's lacked in recent years. Tchewa finished as the second-leading rebounder in the American Athletic Conference with over eight per game."

Get Bowers the ball

Appearing in a recent radio interview, Smart was asked how often tight end Brock Bowers should get the ball in 2023.

“As many times as he can touch it,” Smart said.

Smart also said Bowers may line up at multiple positions if needed.

“He can play it, man,” Smart said. “We worked him at tailback for a week in camp in case we needed him. He’s a player, man.”

UGASports Live