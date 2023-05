ALPHARETTA, GA. - Georgia coach Todd Hartley already has one tight end committed in the 2025 class. He knows exactly who he wants as tight end number two.

That designation belongs to Ethan Barbour. The Alpharetta High School product ranks as the No. 2 tight end and No. 89 overall prospect in the 2025 class.

Barbour has already attracted the attention of some of the nation's top programs. Georgia is among the few top contenders at this point in his recruitment.