When going about the business of replenishing his roster after losing six players off last year's team, head coach Mike White had a specific plan in mind.

White already knew he had some scoring to replace with Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo moving on. But adding length and size in the paint were also a couple of goals.

It seems White was able to accomplish that.

VCU transfer Jalen Deloach is a 6-foot-9 All-Atlantic 10 performer with great length who excels at running the floor; Illinois transfer RJ Melendez gives the Bulldogs another wing with nice size (6-7, 250).

South Florida center Russel Tchewa is the biggest Bulldog of them all.

At 7-0 and 280 pounds, Tchewe gives Georgia the kind of size it's lacked in recent years. Tchewa finished as the second-leading rebounder in the American Athletic Conference with over eight per game.

Tuesday's commitment of Noah Thomasson gives the Bulldogs some needed scoring punch after averaging 19.5 points per game last year.

Georgia's 2023 signing class is also the best in several years

Over the last few weeks, Georgia added former Southern Cal commit Silas Demary Jr. (No. 54) from Lincolnton, N.C., and former Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain (No. 94), out of Knoxville, Tenn.

Along with 6-9 Dylan James (81) and Mari Jordan, Georgia's 2023 signing class ranks No. 14 in the Rivals team rankings for 2023, which is second-best among SEC schools behind No. 1 Kentucky.

For more on Georgia's roster, check out the graphic below: