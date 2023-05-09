Breaking down Georgia's revamped basketball roster
When going about the business of replenishing his roster after losing six players off last year's team, head coach Mike White had a specific plan in mind.
White already knew he had some scoring to replace with Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo moving on. But adding length and size in the paint were also a couple of goals.
It seems White was able to accomplish that.
VCU transfer Jalen Deloach is a 6-foot-9 All-Atlantic 10 performer with great length who excels at running the floor; Illinois transfer RJ Melendez gives the Bulldogs another wing with nice size (6-7, 250).
South Florida center Russel Tchewa is the biggest Bulldog of them all.
At 7-0 and 280 pounds, Tchewe gives Georgia the kind of size it's lacked in recent years. Tchewa finished as the second-leading rebounder in the American Athletic Conference with over eight per game.
Tuesday's commitment of Noah Thomasson gives the Bulldogs some needed scoring punch after averaging 19.5 points per game last year.
Georgia's 2023 signing class is also the best in several years
Over the last few weeks, Georgia added former Southern Cal commit Silas Demary Jr. (No. 54) from Lincolnton, N.C., and former Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain (No. 94), out of Knoxville, Tenn.
Along with 6-9 Dylan James (81) and Mari Jordan, Georgia's 2023 signing class ranks No. 14 in the Rivals team rankings for 2023, which is second-best among SEC schools behind No. 1 Kentucky.
For more on Georgia's roster, check out the graphic below:
|Player
|Class
|Height/Weight
|PPG/RPG
|
Noah Thomasson*
|
Graduate
|
6-3/195
|
Averaged 19.5 points and 3.8 rebounds at Niagara
|
Russel Tchewa*
|
Graduate
|
7--0/280
|
Averaged 11.1 points and 8.6 rebounds at South Florida
|
Jabri Abdur-Rahim*
|
Senior
|
6-8/210
|
Averaged 7.1 points and 2.7 rebounds
|
Frank Anselem*
|
Senior
|
6-10/215
|
Averaged 2.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.
|
Justin Hill*
|
Senior
|
6-0/185
|
Averaged 8.6 points, and 2.9 assists.
|
Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe*
|
Senior
|
6-8/215
|
Averaged 5.5 points, and 5.1 rebounds
|
RJ Melendez*
|
Junior
|
6-7/205
|
Averaged 6 points and 3.5 rebounds at Illinois
|
Jalen DeLoach*
|
Junior
|
6-9/215
|
Averaged 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds at Virginia Commonwealth
|
Jusaun Holt*
|
Holt
|
6-7/190
|
Averaged 3.3 points and 3.2 rebounds last year
|
Brandon Klatsky
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-2/165
|
Walk-on who redshirted last season
|
Jaden Newell
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
6-8/220
|
Walk-on who redshirted last season
|
Blue Cain*
|
Freshman
|
6-3/180
|
Averaged 12.9 points and 3.6 rebounds last year at IMG
|
Silas Demary Jr.*
|
Freshman
|
6-5/180
|
Averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists last year during a post-graduate season at Combine
|
Dylan James*
|
Freshman
|
6-9/195
|
Averaged 15.2 points and 8.5 rebounds at Winter Haven High his senior year.
|
Mari Jordan*
|
Freshman
|
6-6/185
|
Averaged 19.5 points and 5.9 rebounds at Norcross High
|
Marquel
Jennings
|
Freshman
|
6-0/160
|
Walk-on from Athens Academy