Georgia well-represented at Senior Bowl

Once again, Georgia will be well-represented at the Senior Bowl, set for Feb. 1 in Mobile, Alabama, at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 ET and will be shown live on the NFL Network.

According to the list of commitments for the game, Georgia's seven representatives are the most of any school.

The latest addition became public Thursday morning when it was announced that former Bulldog walk-on safety Dan Jackson will participate in the week-long workouts and game in front of scouts and coaches from all 32 NFL teams.