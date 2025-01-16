Georgia well-represented at Senior Bowl

Once again, Georgia will be well-represented at the Senior Bowl, set for Feb. 1 in Mobile, Alabama, at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 ET and will be shown live on the NFL Network.
According to the list of commitments for the game, Georgia's seven representatives are the most of any school.
The latest addition became public Thursday morning when it was announced that former Bulldog walk-on safety Dan Jackson will participate in the week-long workouts and game in front of scouts and coaches from all 32 NFL teams.
Jackson’s addition figures to be one of the better stories.
A former walk-on, Jackson went on to play a major role in Georgia’s secondary, starting 34 games and earning a spot on the All-SEC Coaches Third Team this past season.
Jackson's announcement follows that of former Bulldog running back Trevor Etienne, who was invited yesterday to play in the Senior Bowl.
Etienne will be one of 12 running backs in the game, pitting the National squad against the American Squad. Etienne will join Arizona State’s Cameron Skattebo, Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter, UCF’s RJ Harvey, Delaware’s Marcus Yarns, Devin Neal of Kansas, Miami’s Damian Martinez, Michigan’s Donovan Edwards, Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordan II, SMU’s Brashard Smith, Syracuse's LeQuint Smith, USC’s Woody Marks, and Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten as the running backs, who will be divided up among the two teams.
Other Bulldogs taking part include offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, center Jared Wilson, linebacker Smael Mondon, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, and wide receiver Arian Smith.
The Senior Bowl has served as the catalyst to pro careers for many a former Bulldog.
Among them include last year’s participants, Ladd McConkey and Javon Bullard, who parlayed their participation into starting jobs in the NFL at Los Angeles and Green Bay, respectively.