Georgia has taken the next step with Brayden Rouse.

The Bulldogs have been in contact with the 2026 Rivals250 linebacker from Kell High School for a while. The Peach State prospect has been on Georgia's campus to camp and participate in high school 7-on-7 events.

Rouse's recruitment has picked up this January with several significant offers. Georgia joined that club with an offer on January 9.