Who Kirby Smart went to see on January 16

Kirby Smart is on the road.
A brief dead period ended on January 16. Smart wasted no time getting on the road and visiting some of Georgia's top 2026 targets.
UGASports breaks down who Smart went to see below.
Oscar Delp and Trevor Etienne made decisions as to whether they would go to the NFL or not.
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discuss Georgia's season in 2024 and how it may shape 2025.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's in-state targets at receiver in the 2026 class.
Contrary to other published reports, Trevor Etienne is headed to the NFL.
After extending an offer, Georgia is now a top contender for 2027 Rivals100 quarterback Trae Taylor.
