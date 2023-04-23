Here is the Week in Review, presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Lovett's 'seamless' transition

Anthony Dasher took a look back on what we learned about transfer receiver Dominic Lovett now that spring football has concluded. Lovett transferred from Missouri and showed that he has a chance to be Georgia's top wideout in 2023.

"Like any newcomer, Lovett had to get used to a new offensive system and new quarterbacks," Dasher wrote. "From everything we’ve been told, the transition has been a seamless one. Lovett averaged 15.1 yards per catch on 56 receptions for 846 yards last year for the Tigers. He'll be quite the compliment to new teammates such as Ladd McConkey, Arian Smith, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint."

Head coach Kirby Smart liked what he saw him Lovett throughout the spring.

“Dom's been able to make some plays down the field. I've been very pleased with Dom,” Smart said. “He's been matched up on Tykee (Smith), Bull (Javon Bullard), and Joenel (Aguero) a lot, and he's made some plays on those guys. I've been really proud of what Dom's been able to pick up.”

Why DeLoach picked Georgia

VCU transfer James DeLoach initially didn't have Georgia in his top schools to go to. But after he entered the transfer portal, Georgia head coach Mike White put on the full court press to grab his attention.

DeLoach explained that White's persistence led to him picking the Bulldogs.

“I wanted to see the play style for sure, and I wanted to play for a coach who is a proven winner, and Coach White is that,” DeLoach said.

Baltimore a possibility for Bennett?

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah suggested that a fit for former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett could be the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremiah believes Bennett is likely going to be selected on the third day of the NFL draft.

“He's shown the ability to make a lot of different throws. He is just to me streaky as a thrower. He has some bad misses where you'll see worm burners on low flat routes and swing routes. Like, what was that? Then you'll see him squeeze the ball in tight windows later on in that same game. He is just a little bit streaky, a little inconsistent there,” Jeremiah said. “But I was talking with a GM, gosh, had to be over a month ago, and he just said if Bryce Young can be the first overall pick at his size, then why is Stetson Bennett talked about as a sixth or seventh round pick at his size? I said, well, he is a better player. He says, no, I get that, but is the gap six rounds wide, you know? Or could you take him in the third, or fourth round? I don't know. I think most teams have him on Day 3, but he will be an interesting test case, no doubt.”

Catching up with Carswell

Patrick Garbin spoke with former Georgia defensive back Chuck Carswell, who is one of only three players in program history to total over 1,000 career yards in punt returns.

Carswell spoke about what it meant to be named special teams captain heading into the 1992 season

“It's one thing when fans cheer you on and are excited for you. It's another thing for your coaches to be excited for you, supporting and promoting you. But it’s a whole different story when you’re recognized by the guys you see on the field when you look to your left and to your right, the guys you’ve struggled with, the guys who compete alongside you as teammates. It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by them. Your teammates have seen both your successes and failures on and off the field. And to be recognized by them, it was a humbling moment but a very special one for me—for sure.”

Lawson Luckie's father joins Georgia Players SECtion