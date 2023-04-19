NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus has been a busy man doing his absolute best to make sure former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter goes as high as possible in next week’s NFL Draft.

Speaking on HBO’s Real Sports with host John Frankel, Rosenhaus spoke of Carter and the steps he’s taking and why he believes the defensive lineman still deserves to be among the top picks despite his arrest for misdemeanor racing and reckless driving, after being linked to the tragic deaths of teammate Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy.

Carter pled no contest to the misdemeanor charges and will receive 12 months probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours of community service, and finish a driving course. However, just because the incident is closed as far as the judicial system is concerned, NFL teams haven’t been so keen to look the other way.

“A couple of teams asked me about it. But they really didn't get too in-depth about the accident,” Carter told Frankel. “They just wanted to hear my side and that was it.”

Rosenhaus, too, has been playing an intermedial role.

“Well, what they've said to me is they want to know more about his conduct on a day-to-day basis. Does he speed? Is he involved in driving recklessly? Does he race? Is this a common thing?” Rosenhaus was quoted in excerpts of the show sent to UGASports. “We've said, 'Absolutely not. No, he doesn't.' And if he ever has in the past, he's certainly not going to do so in the future, because he has learned a lot from this tragedy.”

During the interview, Rosenhaus is shown speaking by phone to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, giving him that scoop that he would not be allowing Carter to visit any team picking later than 10th in the draft. Per Rosenhaus, that decision was designed to restore public perception that Carter was still a blue-chip prospect.

Carter has done just that. Tuesday, Schefter reported that Carter was set to visit the home-state Atlanta Falcons.

During the conversation, Rosenhaus is shown speaking to Schefter, telling him “I wouldn’t decline these visits if I weren’t confident that he was going to go in the top ten. This is a good guy, and Jalen is a good kid. We’ll stay in touch on this one. I know he’s going to be one of the more compelling stories in the draft.”

We’ll know soon enough if he’s correct. The NFL Draft runs April 27-29.

Carter will be in Las Vegas for the event. Carter said he expects the incident to influence some teams. “Yeah, I feel like it's going to matter a little bit. 'Cause, you know, NFL teams look deep into your life,” Carter said. “But it could have been something I did back in elementary. You know, I'm pretty sure they'd know. So, you know, this coming out at the time it did come out I'm pretty sure is going to affect it a little bit.”

Even if it does, Rosenhaus said Carter would be just fine. Even if he falls past pick No. 10, and Carter’s still sitting in the green room, there will not be any panicking.

Rosenhaus told Frankel he would not pull a stunt if that’s the case.

“No, I'm not going to call him. Yes, I will tell him in the green room to keep a stiff upper lip and to maintain a positive attitude that we're going to be drafted any second now,” Rosenhaus said. “And yes, I'll be on the other line calling teams and saying, ‘You better pick this guy right now, because I'm talking to other clubs that could potentially take him.”

Rosenhaus was asked what happens if he’s wrong.

“I won’t be,” he said. “I won’t be.”