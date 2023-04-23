Behind the Scenes: Jalen DeLoach on why he picked UGA
A Savannah native who began his prep career at Islands High, new Georgia basketball transfer Jalen DeLoach already counts a pair of Bulldog football players as two of his long-time friends.
“I’ve known Kamari Lassiter since I was like four years old, and I’ve known Nolan Smith since little league, high school, and middle school,” DeLoach told UGASports in a telephone interview Sunday.
“I told them a week ago (that he was transferring to Georgia),” he said. “They were happy for me.”
Along with Illinois transfer RJ Melendez, DeLoach became the second pickup for Bulldog basketball coach Mike White. DeLoach announced on Saturday that he would be returning to his home state from Virginia Commonwealth, the team he helped lead to the NCAA Tournament less than a month ago.
The Bulldogs are believed to have four available scholarships to fill
DeLoach placed his name in the portal after head coach Mike Rhoades left VCU to become the head coach at Penn State.
“After Coach Rhoades left for Penn State, I just thought it would be best for me to go in the portal,” DeLoach said. “Once he left, I didn’t waste any time, to be honest.”
However, when he did, Georgia was not one of the schools that he had in mind. Six other programs were on his initial list.
That changed when White – almost literally – put on a full-court press for DeLoach’s services.
“I had a top six, but Georgia wasn’t in it. But like two weeks ago, they started recruiting me hard,” Deloach said. “They flew to Richmond to see me, and after that, I took my official visit. I loved it.”
When DeLoach says “they” he’s not exaggerating. Not only did White fly to Richmond, but so did the entire Georgia basketball staff, proving their interest was sincere.
That effort made quite an impression.
“For sure, it definitely did,” said DeLoach, who welcomes the fact his family will now be able to drive just four hours to see him play as opposed to the 12 it took to get to VCU.
“That was a big deal,” DeLoach said. “After being like 12 hours away, I wanted everyone to be able to come and see me play. That was a big factor, for sure.”
His addition qualifies as a big get for White in his quest to continue rebuilding the Bulldog basketball program after finishing 16-16 his inaugural campaign.
At 6-foot-9 and 215-pound, the rising junior was named third-team All-A10 last season after starting 32 of 34 games and averaging 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game for the Rams.
DeLoach was even more productive in A10 action, contributing 10.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Among the league’s statistical leaders, he ranked seventh in rebounds and fifth in blocks. DeLoach helped VCU finish 27-8 and sweep the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament titles en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance.
No stranger to Georgia, DeLoach had already visited Athens twice while being recruited by former head coach Tom Crean.
“I wanted to see the play style for sure, and I wanted to play for a coach who is a proven winner, and Coach White is that,” said DeLoach, who was already friends with current Bulldogs Frank Anselem and Jusaun Holt.
The idea that he can help his home-state program get to a consistent level of winning holds great appeal.
“We want to win; we want to go to the tournament,” DeLoach said. “I’ve been there, I know how that is. I’m going to bring it every day in practice.”
Georgia announced DeLoach’s signing on Saturday shortly after his commitment was announced.
“(Fans) are getting a dawg,” he said. “I’m somebody that can guard the one through the five; they’re getting a winner. I want to win every game.”