A Savannah native who began his prep career at Islands High, new Georgia basketball transfer Jalen DeLoach already counts a pair of Bulldog football players as two of his long-time friends.

“I’ve known Kamari Lassiter since I was like four years old, and I’ve known Nolan Smith since little league, high school, and middle school,” DeLoach told UGASports in a telephone interview Sunday.

“I told them a week ago (that he was transferring to Georgia),” he said. “They were happy for me.”

Along with Illinois transfer RJ Melendez, DeLoach became the second pickup for Bulldog basketball coach Mike White. DeLoach announced on Saturday that he would be returning to his home state from Virginia Commonwealth, the team he helped lead to the NCAA Tournament less than a month ago.

The Bulldogs are believed to have four available scholarships to fill

DeLoach placed his name in the portal after head coach Mike Rhoades left VCU to become the head coach at Penn State.

“After Coach Rhoades left for Penn State, I just thought it would be best for me to go in the portal,” DeLoach said. “Once he left, I didn’t waste any time, to be honest.”

However, when he did, Georgia was not one of the schools that he had in mind. Six other programs were on his initial list.

That changed when White – almost literally – put on a full-court press for DeLoach’s services.

“I had a top six, but Georgia wasn’t in it. But like two weeks ago, they started recruiting me hard,” Deloach said. “They flew to Richmond to see me, and after that, I took my official visit. I loved it.”