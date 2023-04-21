Could Stetson Bennett reunite with former offensive coordinator Todd Monken in Baltimore? Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network seemed to think it’s a possibility during a teleconference with reporters on Thursday.

With the uncertain status of quarterback Lamar Jackson, Jeremiah was asked if the Ravens might trade up to get one of the higher-rated quarterbacks or wait to find lower in the draft.

The draft expert believes it would be the latter, and Bennett was one of the names he thinks Baltimore might consider.

“If you are looking at somebody you can bring into your room, and whether that's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, we've talked about, from UCLA who can run all the stuff that you currently run. Very athletic, with a strong arm. He is a little bit older than a 25-year-old. That would be kind of an intriguing mid-round pick,” Jeremiah said. “Jaren Hall from BYU can do a lot of those things, is athletic, and can move around. Stetson Bennett as well.”

Bennett’s NFL future as it pertains to the draft which gets underway Thursday in Kansas City has been all over the map.

Some, like ESPN’s Mel Kiper predicts the former Bulldog to go as high as the fourth round. Others have him going in the sixth or seventh while others have him not drafted at all.

This was before Bennett’s arrest in Dallas on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. While this hasn’t kept teams from meeting with the quarterback, Bennett’s eventual NFL landing spot remains one of the more intriguing questions in the draft, which runs through Saturday.

“I would say that would be my vision for him is somebody that can start games here or there,” Jeremiah said. “He is going to give you a really, really athletic and a good solid backup that if you need to get through three or four games, you wouldn't feel bad about giving him the keys. That's where I would have Stetson Bennett in terms of a comparison.”

The proverbial underdog, Bennett used the chip of people – including his own coaches – telling him he was not good enough to be Georgia’s quarterback. All he did was lead Georgia to back-to-back national championships while posting some of the more impressive passing totals in Bulldog history.

“He's shown the ability to make a lot of different throws. He is just to me streaky as a thrower. He has some bad misses where you'll see worm burners on low flat routes and swing routes. Like, what was that? Then you'll see him squeeze the ball in tight windows later on in that same game. He is just a little bit streaky, a little inconsistent there,” Jeremiah said. “But I was talking with a GM, gosh, had to be over a month ago, and he just said if Bryce Young can be the first overall pick at his size, then why is Stetson Bennett talked about as a sixth or seventh round pick at his size? I said, well, he is a better player. He says, no, I get that, but is the gap six rounds wide, you know? Or could you take him in the third, or fourth round? I don't know. I think most teams have him on Day 3, but he will be an interesting test case, no doubt.”

Former coach Kirby Smart has no doubt there’s a place for Bennett in the NFL.

There are several reasons why.

“Well, his decision-making has been really good. He has shown improvement in those. But I don't think you pick one area and say he can improve in this area. He can improve in everything,” Smart said during Georgia’s Pro Day. What he has done is played at the highest level of college football for a lot of games and he has played really well—that says a lot. That speaks volumes for itself."

Bennett knows the challenges that await.

“It’s better football, you’ve got to play clean. It’s going to be a new playbook, so that will be the biggest thing right off the bat,” Bennett said at Pro Day. “After that, it’s just the physical nature of the game. It’s a man’s league, being able to avoid tackles, throw on time, and have accuracy.”

Jeremiah believes Bennett will find a home in the NFL.

Although he may not be the prototypical quarterback in terms of size, Jeremiah compares Bennett to former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy, currently with the Arizona Cardinals.

“With Stetson it's interesting. To me, he is a different body type, but if you are looking at maybe a little skinnier, faster version of Colt McCoy would be a comparison for me. Colt won in college. Colt could run. He could move,” Jeremiah said. “He just found a way to make winning plays even though he didn't necessarily fit all the specs you were looking for … coming from a true blue-blood program as well.”