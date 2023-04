You can't teach what Juan Gaston, Jr. possesses.

The 2025 Rivals250 offensive lineman from Westlake High School is an absolute titan of a prospect, standing at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds as a high school sophomore. Those natural gifts have propelled him to the No. 13 offensive tackle in the 2025 class.

The potential is there. The pitch from Georgia and offensive line coach Stacy Searels to Gaston is simple: if Gaston wants to reach the heights of that potential, the Bulldogs are the ones to help him do it.

"He has great experience with big, athletic people. He thinks I can be a number one draft pick, first round," Gaston said.