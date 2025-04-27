Who does Georgia want on the defensive line?

With spring practice now in the books, UGASports is examining the top recruiting storylines at each position for Georgia.
Today, we take a look at the defensive line.
With spring practice now in the books, UGASports is examining the top recruiting storylines at each position for Georgia.
Today, we take a look at the defensive line.
UGASports evaluates Georgia's options on the defensive line following spring practice.
Fingers are crossed regarding Ryland Zaborowski, who suffered an elbow injury on Saturday.
Brennan Hudson has six hits this year, three for doubles and three for home runs, including Saturday's game winner.
Trevor Etienne has been drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round.
The NFL Draft is over and 13 Bulldogs heard their names called.
UGASports evaluates Georgia's options on the defensive line following spring practice.
Fingers are crossed regarding Ryland Zaborowski, who suffered an elbow injury on Saturday.
Brennan Hudson has six hits this year, three for doubles and three for home runs, including Saturday's game winner.