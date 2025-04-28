Stats Crunch: 2025 NFL Draft/Georgia Bulldog edition

Georgia led the SEC and was second overall with 13 players selected in the NFL Draft. The first Bulldog to have his name called wore No. 13, Mykel Williams. It was the eighth straight season that the Bulldogs had at least one first-round draft pick. The Bulldogs have had 20 first-round draft picks since Kirby Smart became the head coach. This is his ninth draft as head coach. In the same nine-year time frame, Tennessee has had three first-round draft picks, Auburn has had two, and Georgia Tech has had zero. Nick Saban had 18 first-round draft picks in his first nine drafts as Alabama head coach (not overall as head coach, but with Bama). Georgia ended up with three first-round drafts in 2025. It is the 13th time that the Bulldogs have had multiple first-round picks in one year, and it is the fourth time that Georgia has had three or more.

NFL Drafts with 3+ First Round Georgia Bulldogs 2018 2022 2023 2025 Roquan Smith (8th to Bears) Travon Walker (1st to Jaguars) Jalen Carter (9th to Eagles) Mykel Williams (11th to 49ers) Isaiah Wynn (23rd to Patriots) Jordan Davis (13th to Eagles) Broderick Jones (14th to Steelers) Jalon Walker (15th to Falcons) Sony Michel (31st to Patriots) Quay Walker (22nd to Packers) Nolan Smith (30th to Eagles) Malaki Starks (27th to Ravens) Dwvonte Wyatt (28th to Packers) Lewis Cine (32nd to Vikings)

Advertisement

Williams was just the second Georgia player to have been selected 11th overall when the 49ers picked him last week. The other one was way back in 1969 when the Dolphins selected hall of famer, Bill Stanfill. He is also the fourth Georgia player that San Francisco has selected in the 2000s (John Theus, Charlie Woerner and Robert Beal, Jr). He is also the second one the 49ers selected in the first round (Harry Babcock – first overall in 1953). Jalon Walker was taken 15th overall by the Falcons. Atlanta has taken Bulldogs lately (four in the last four years), but this is the first time that the Falcons have selected a Bulldog in the first two rounds of an NFL Draft.

Earliest Georgia Bulldog Selections by Falcons in NFL Draft Round Overall Year Jalon Walker 1st 15th 2025 Scott Woerner 3rd 80th 1981 Allan Leavitt 4th 90th 1977 Akeem Dent 3rd 91st 2011 Mitch Davis 4th 118th 1994 Martrez Milner 4th 133rd 2007

Malaki Starks was taken 27th overall by the Ravens. He is the fourth Georgia player to be ever selected by Baltimore. However, Baltimore does have a great player in All-Pro Roquan Smith via a trade.

Georgia Bulldogs Selected by Baltimore Ravens Round Overall Year Musa Smith 3rd 77th 2003 DeAngelo Tyson 7th 236th 2012 Ben Cleveland 3rd 94th 2021 Malaki Starks 1st 27th 2025

While the four overall draft picks is a pretty low number by the Ravens, it is not the lowest by a current club. The Houston Texans have selected just two in their history. The 13 overall picks were the second most draft picks ever taken by the Bulldogs in any one draft. Only the 2022 NFL Draft had more Dawgs taken when 15 Georgia players were called. Of the 13 picks, three were chosen by the Lions. Detroit has not selected a Bulldog since D’Andre Swift in 2020. The Lions picked Tate Ratledge in the second round and both Dan Jackson and Dominic Lovett in the seventh round. It is the just the sixth time that one NFL team has selected three Georgia players in one year (if you count the supplimental draft)

3+ Bulldogs Taken by One Team in One Year *** Supplimental Draft Team Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 1945 Cardinals Charley Trippi Johnny Cook Ardie McClure 1946 Rams Lafayette King Larry Bouley Frank Plant 1957 Rams Roy Wilkins John Luck Jimmy Orr 1984 Broncos Clarence Kay Winfrood Hood Freddie Gilbert *** 2023 Eagles Jalen Carter Nolan Smith Kelee Ringo 2025 Lions Tate Ratledge Dan Jackson Dominic Lovett

Ratledge was one of three Georgia offensive linemen to be chosen in this draft (Dylan Fairchild went in the third round to the Bengals and Jared Wilson went in the third round to the Patriots). It was the first time New England had drafted Dawgs since 2018, when they took both Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel in the first round. When the Jets took Arian Smith in the fourth round, it marked the first time that the J-E-T-S took a D-A-W-G since 2016 when they got Jordan Jenkins. The Panthers selected a Bulldog in the fourth round when they chose Trevor Etienne. It is the seventh Georgia running back in the Smart era to be taken, but just the third one selected after the second round.

Georgia RB under Kirby Smart to be Selected in NFL Draft Year Team Round Overall Sony Michel 2018 Patriots 1st 31st Nick Chubb 2018 Broncos 2nd 35th D'Andre Swift 2020 Lions 2nd 35th James Cook 2022 Bills 2nd 63rd Zamir White 2022 Raiders 4th 122nd Kenny McIntosh 2023 Seahawks 7th 237th Trevor Etienne 2025 Panthers 4th 114th

Defensive Linemen Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Warren Brinson were both selected on day three. Ingram-Dawkins was taken in the fifth round by the Vikings and Brinson was taken in the sixth round by the Packers. Green Bay has now chosen five Bulldogs in the last five drafts and all of them on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, the last time that the Packers selected on offensive Bulldog was in 1962 (Tom Pennington). Another defensive player was selected in between Ingram-Dawkins and Brinson and that was Smael Mondon. Mondon was taken in the fifth round, 161st overall by the Eagles. It is the sixth Bulldog defender taken by Eagles in the last drafts. The also picked up Lewis Cine last season and Azeez Ojulari this offseason.

While, the Eagles are notorious for taking Bulldogs as of late, there are four current franchises that have not taken a Georgia player since Kirby Smart has been coaching games for the Bulldogs. If you are curious, here are those four teams…