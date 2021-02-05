UGASports - VIDEO: Departing juniors by the data

This story wraps a series looking back at some of Georgia's players who have played their final game in a UGA uniform. We relive some of their best plays and note their accomplishments, based on the data, from PFF statistical analysis. This piece focuses on something that comes with consistently recruiting at a high level—elite, top-of-the-draft type departing juniors. Previous installments: Richard LeCounte

Malik Herring

Monty Rice

DJ Daniel

Mark Webb

Ben Cleveland

Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari has been Georgia's best pass rusher

Dayne: Azeez Ojulari leaves Georgia as one of the team's most prolific pass rushers in recent memory. He earned the role of closer, after helping Georgia end drives and games with his ability to sack the quarterback. In going through the archives, we could have selected one of a dozen plays like the one above, where Ojulari flies around the left tackle and tackles the quarterback. He departs Georgia with 14 sacks to his name. Brent: In his second full season, Ojulari took a massive leap forward and firmly entrenched himself in the first-round pick conversation. The athleticism, bend, and hand usage he displayed this year should be a model for future Georgia pass rushers. All told, Ojulari played an even 900 snaps and finished with an 88.2 overall grade, 78.2 run defense grade, and 88.2 pass rush coverage. This past season, he finished as the highest-graded edge defender in the Power 5 (minimum 300 snaps) with a 90.0 overall grade. As a pass rusher, Ojulari finished with 80 total career quarterback pressures, including 15 sacks, on 502 pass rush snaps.

Ojulari prevents a first down.

Dayne: This is an often forgotten play in the compilation of Ojulari highlights, but it's crucial to his total impact on a defense. This effort to chase down the running back saved a first down and possible Notre Dame points. He got the Bulldogs off the field because of his persistent effort. This play encapsulates his approach to playing defense. Brent: While NFL scouts and teams will put him high on their board for his measurables, skillset, and production, it's plays like this that will convince an entire organization to buy into Ojulari in the top 15 of this spring's draft.

Eric Stokes

Eric Stokes forces a fumble.

Dayne: This Eric Stokes hit has been recreated in paintings that hang on office walls throughout the state. It was a cornerback blitz against Tennessee where Stokes executed a clean but violent hit that forced a fumble. It showed how technically sound his football skill set is. Brent: This play will forever live in Georgia lore, the exclamation point on another victory in Knoxville. Overall, of the players leaving early, Stokes has the highest career grade at 90.5. In his 1,584 snaps, Stokes played a vital role in coverage, made big plays when asked to rush the passer (seven career QB pressures on 29 pass rush snaps), was a sure tackler (only five career misses), and even heavily contributed on special teams.

Eric Stokes gets an interception.

Dayne: After having zero interceptions in his first two seasons, Stokes evolved into a turnover machine in 2020. He had four interceptions last season, including two pick-six scores. He has the speed and fundamentals to be a lockdown corner at the next level. In his 36 games of college football, Stokes deflected 26 passes and helped Georgia shrink the field, as he was often comfortable being the cornerback on an island against a talented receiver. Brent: Stokes leaves Georgia with a 90.1 coverage grade. In his career, he allowed 63 receptions on 126 targets (50 percent completion) for 614 yards and three touchdowns. That equates to a measly 58.8 passer rating allowed in his career.

Tyson Campbell

Campbell stops a touchdown.

Dayne: Tyson Campbell will thrill scouts with his measurables and stats in NFL workouts. He's a prototypical NFL defensive back because of elite speed and fearless tackling. This touchdown-saving stop against Auburn should be among the first clips on his highlight reel. It shows off his recognition and ability to pursue the ball carrier. Brent: Endless talent. From a size, speed, and athletic ability standpoint, Tyson Campbell was born to be a cornerback. While injuries and some inconsistent play robbed Campbell of truly reaching his full potential in Athens, expect to hear his name early in the NFL draft, possibly even in the later stages of the first round. In his 1,464 career snaps, Campbell finished with an 83.3 overall grade, 81.2 run defense grade, and an 81.9 coverage grade. Much like Stokes, Campbell was a very willing and sure tackler, only missing six in 102 attempts.

Campbell swats a pass.

Dayne: Campbell struggled early in his Georgia career with pass interference penalties. He reined in the penalties over time without sacrificing aggression. He leaves Georgia with one interception and 89 total tackles. Campbell proved himself to be an asset in pass coverage downfield, and also with run stops near the line of scrimmage. Brent: In coverage, he allowed 70 receptions on 124 targets (56.5 percent completion) for 851 yards, seven touchdowns, and a 93.2 passer rating. As he continually improves his technique and ability to play the ball, his raw athleticism will take over more and more. We'd expect he makes big plays on Sundays on a consistent basis.

Trey Hill

Hill pulls to set the edge.

Dayne: Trey Hill made the most of his three years at UGA, allowing him to leave early, yet with a diploma. He played in 36 football games and was a steady starter at center after Lamont Gaillard's tenure was over. Hill's lower body strength gives him a sturdy base from which to fight defenders. Georgia rarely asked him to move in space, but he can hold his own when blocking outside zone. Brent: In 1,822 career plays, Hill finished with a 74.3 overall grade, 80.5 pass block grade, and 72.0 run block grade. A consistent presence in every season he was in Athens, Hill entered the starting lineup against Massachusetts his freshman year (2018) and never relinquished the spot.

Trey Hill mauls a defender.