UGASports - Senior Day spotlight: DJ Daniel & Mark Webb

This series looks back at some of Georgia's players who have played their final game in a UGA uniform. We relive some of their best plays and note their data accomplishments, based on PFF statistical analysis. Previous installments: Richard LeCounte

Malik Herring

Monty Rice

DJ Daniel

Dayne: DJ Daniel provided Georgia much needed depth at the cornerback position. After Deandre Baker left for the NFL, Daniel became the next man up when injuries hobbled Eric Stokes or Tyson Campbell. Daniel played in 21 football games in his two seasons wearing the red and black. His most productive game in terms of stats was the 2020 Sugar Bowl against Baylor when he recorded eight tackles. He was not as active on defense during the 2020 regular season. Brent: Daniel played 823 snaps over the past two seasons, but only 140 this past season, due to injuries. In those 823 snaps, he accumulated a 74.6 overall grade, 80.4 run defense grade, and a 73.2 coverage grade. Depending on how he runs at the Georgia pro day, Daniel's measurables and solid play will definitely put him on the radar of NFL scouts.

Daniel forces an incompletion.

Dayne: Daniel's speed to keep up with receivers has never been questioned. He's a really good athlete and a fast runner. Daniel has raised his game in contesting footballs in the air. While finishing his UGA career with zero interceptions, Daniel did break up nine passes. He deflected eight balls in 2019, one in 2020. Brent: If not for five penalties, Daniel's career coverage grade would have likely been in the low 80s. In his career, he was targeted 64 times, allowing only 30 receptions (46.9 percent completion) for 375 yards, two touchdowns, and an 81.2 passer rating. By the way, if Georgia corners are going to continue their consistent play with this coverage technique, this clip is a teaching tape on how to stay with the receiver and deflect the pass without interfering.

Daniel helps cover the wide receiver sweep.

Dayne: Daniel did a good job of identifying run plays in the open field. He did his job perfectly on the play above to avoid having the ball carrier sprint to the sideline. This allowed help from Georgia's interior to arrive. Daniel had 51 total tackles at Georgia. Brent: As you can see in the clip and with his career 80.4 run defense grade, Daniel handles himself quite well on rushing plays. Not only did Daniel have the tackle numbers Dayne mentions above, but he ended his career with only two missed tackles.

Mark Webb

Dayne: Mark Webb may have been the less ballyhooed cousin between D'Andre Swift and himself, but he contributed heavily to Georgia's defense. It's easy to forget that Webb came to Georgia as a wide receiver before landing in the secondary, usually at the star position. Brent: Solid in every facet of the game, Webb played almost 1,100 snaps in his four years in Athens, finishing with a 73.1 overall grade, 76.2 run defense grade, and a 72.5 coverage grade. Given his size and strength as a tackler, it will be intriguing to see if an NFL team finds time for him as an off-ball, coverage linebacker.

Webb helps in run support.

Dayne: Webb played physically on the edge and in the trenches when the blitz assignment called for him to step forward. This tackle against Notre Dame showed his willingness to attack a blocking tight end. Webb played in 49 football games for Georgia. He leaves with 82 tackles, three of them for loss. Brent: Tackling is and was Webb's primary strength. In the last two seasons, Webb's tackling grade was 89.7 (2020) and 90.4 (2019). All told, Webb only missed two tackles in his career.

Webb drops a possible interception.