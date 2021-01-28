UGASports - Senior Day spotlight: Ben Cleveland

This series looks back at some of Georgia's players who have played their final game in a UGA uniform. We relive some of their best plays and note their accomplishments based on the data, from PFF statistical analysis. Previous installments: Richard LeCounte

Dayne: Ben Cleveland is one of the last ties to the coaching regime change in Athens in 2015. He remained committed to Georgia through the coaching change and was a crucial recruiter of Jacob Eason in Kirby Smart's initial class. Cleveland's tenure at Georgia saw its share of ups and downs, but his final year in the program looks as if it will prove to set him up for NFL success. Brent: When healthy and in the lineup , Cleveland was a supremely consistent performer at right guard. This past season was his best. He finished the season with a 78.8 overall grade and played more snaps, 531, than in any other season.

Creating space

Ben Cleveland opens up a hole

Dayne: It is difficult to find blockers as big as Cleveland. Listed by UGA at 6'6', 335, (measured in at 6'6', 354 at the Senior Bowl this week) he is big and strong enough to battle with most defensive players. We expect Cleveland's bench press numbers will wow NFL scouts. In 2020 specifically, Georgia ran behind Cleveland with zone reads and the occasional counter play. Watch above as Cleveland shoves a defender to the left. Brent: Cleveland very much earns the "Big Country" designation/nickname. He is a physical specimen and frequently did what you see in the above clip. This past season he posted his highest career run block grade (77.4) and his familiarity as a zone blocker (Georgia's preferred scheme) as well as his ability to pass protect will undoubtedly help his name be called no later than day two of the NFL draft.

Pass protection

Ben Cleveland helps in pass protection.

Dayne: Cleveland excelled in pass protection, which was critical for quarterback carousel throughout the season. Here, he does a great job of shuffling his feet and swiveling his hips to allow a shove to push the defender away from the pocket. This gave James Cook enough time to scurry to the middle of the field for a pass. Brent: One might not think someone that size has good enough feet to consistently pass protect, but it was actually Cleveland's best attribute. His finished with an 85.1 career pass block grade, allowing only 21 total quarterback pressures, including just a single sack, on 741 pass block snaps. This past season he allowed just six quarterback pressures, and zero sacks, on 283 pass block snaps.

Goal line

Cleveland sets the edge.

Dayne: Cleveland improved his footwork in 2020 and was asked to pull side to side more often. This quick movement is not easy for all men of his stature. He is a good athlete who can move his frame quickly and aggressively. Brent: Moving guards, especially in pass protection on play-action and bootleg plays, is utilized more and more each year in the NFL. Whether via that manner or just using Cleveland's sheer size and strength on the goal-line will improve any offensive line in the league, maybe even one a little over an hour east of Athens.

Pulling guard

Cleveland blocks in the open field.