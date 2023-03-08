Having edge rushers create havoc and make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks is an annual goal for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Finding players able to line up outside the tackle and put pressure on the opposing quarterback is a yearly must. So, whether you’re talking about defensive ends like Mykel Williams, or outside linebackers like Nolan Smith, you can typically count on the Bulldogs having talented players to produce the results required. As UGASports continues its pre-spring Three Take series previewing each position on the Bulldog football team, we take a look at Georgia’s Edge rushers.

Mykel Williams had 4.5 sacks last year and should have more this fall. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Does Georgia have the next Nolan Smith?

You’ve heard Darnell Washington described as a “unicorn” in discussions of tight ends. The same description could be used for Smith, who was a unique talent. We all know how athletic he was. Smith proved that at the NFL Combine. But when you combine his charisma and what he meant from a leadership standpoint, well, they don’t make many like the Savannah native. So, to sit here and say Player A or Player B will provide Georgia with what Smith did during his career in Athens, would not be fair. That does not mean there isn’t talent. Physically, Georgia has players that look the part. Mykel Williams was a member of the SEC All-Freshman team and finished tied with Jalen Carter for first on the team in quarterback pressures with 31. At outside linebacker, Chaz Chambliss probably does not get enough credit for the job he does. But among the returnees, one player to keep an eye on as someone who can fill Smith’s athleticism is Marvin Jones, Jr., who seems primed to make a big jump from his freshman to sophomore campaigns.

Is there enough depth?

There is, but it’s young, which means Smart is going to do plenty of fretting until some of the young bucks begin to prove they’re ready for prime time. At defensive end, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is entering his third season with the team and is expected to be Williams’ top backup. Otherwise, there’s a lot of youth. The Bulldogs have high hopes for Darris Smith, who reminds some of a young Leonard Floyd. But other than he, Jones Jr., and Chambliss, it’s primarily inexperienced players who will be groomed as Georgia’s next great line of edge rushers. Fortunately, it’s a group that’s already on campus and receiving invaluable work during spring practice. Redshirt freshman C.J. Madden and sophomore Jalon Walker, who was moved to outside backer midway through last season, come to mind. But keep an eye on early enrollees Gabe Harris, Sam M’Pemba, and Raylen Wilson--two of Georgia’s highest-regarded freshmen who some think can become stars. Another outside linebacker, Damon Wilson Jr., will arrive later this spring.

Will Georgia surpass last year's sack total of 35?

By my math, the Bulldogs need to average three sacks in their 12 regular season games to make that happen. So, will they? The guess here is yes. Combined with the Bulldogs being able to get up the middle, Georgia’s young edge rushers will have ample opportunities to make plays. Look for a big year from Williams at defensive end. We already mentioned his 31 pressures, and it’s certainly conceivable he turns some of those into sacks after leading the team with 4.5 last year. Given the fact Georgia’s non-conference schedule isn’t exactly a murderer’s row, look for the Bulldogs to post some big numbers and collect more sacks than a season ago.

