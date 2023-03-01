Although the folks who decide the annual Joe Moore Award did not agree, one can certainly make the argument that Georgia’s offensive line has been the nation’s best in each of the past two years. Sorry, Michigan. When Kirby Smart tabbed Stacy Searels as his replacement for Matt Luke, the groans emanating from many in the Bulldog Nation were audible. But the man many thought was a retread from a past era, stepped in and Georgia’s offensive line remained a huge strength for the team. Wonder why Stetson Bennett’s uniform was always so clean? It’s because Georgia’s offensive front only allowed nine sacks in 15 games. No doubt, this year will be a season unlike any other for the Bulldog offensive line. Losing Devin Willock in last January’s tragic automobile accident will undoubtedly be on the minds of everyone each day they take the practice field. Knowing how popular he was, his loss could galvanize the unit more than ever before.

Sedrick Van Pran's return is a major deal for the Bulldogs. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Who will be the new starters?

We’ll begin with the returning starters. Center Sedrick Van Pran, right guard Tate Ratledge, and left guard Xavier Truss are all back, ensuring that Georgia’s interior offensive line will be as good as ever. Talented, smart, experienced, and tough, this trio has the potential to be as good as any three at their positions in the SEC. However, there are two spots to fill. Both tackle positions will have new starters after right tackle Warren McClendon and left tackle Broderick Jones are off to the NFL. The names you hear most likely to replace the duo are junior Amarius Mims and redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III. Both players are expected to train at both positions, although we expect Mims to remain at right tackle, his position from 2022, with Greene groomed to become the next left tackle. Prior to undergoing back surgery, Greene was receiving most of his looks at left tackle. Nothing is a given, however, and both players will have to prove on the practice field this spring that they’re capable and ready to handle the positions full-time. Another name to keep an eye out for is junior Austin Blaske, the most versatile lineman at Searels’ disposal. Blaske can play all five positions, and although he’s expected to be the top backup at center behind Van Pran, do not be surprised if he’s asked to slide out to tackle if need be. Among the returnees to keep an eye on, Micah Morris is a road grader who can slide in at either of the two guard spots, especially if Truss moves to tackle. Other returnees, including Dylan Fairchild, Chad Lindberg, and Jared Wilson, will also be jockeying for positions. But keep an eye on early enrollee Monroe Freeling, who will get a head start on the rest of the freshmen at his position once they arrive on campus later this spring.

Sedrick Van Pran's return huge

Van Pran’s return is big for a couple of reasons. We’ll start with the obvious: Not only is Van Pran one of the best at his position in the league, but his experience is going to be invaluable to whoever wins the starting quarterback between the trio of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton. The second is leadership. Van Pran is someone that every player on the team—no matter what side of the ball you're talking about—respects. His words and actions carry a ton of weight. Having him back in that capacity is one of those intangibles championship teams always need. Give props to Van Pran for returning. He easily could have left for the NFL, and likely would have been headed to the NFL Combine this week. However, in light of Willock’s death, Van Pran felt there was still work to do. He’ll no doubt play the season with a heavy heart, but with an added determination to do his late teammate proud.

Georgia will win the Joe Moore Award this year