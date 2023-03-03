Last fall, Kenny McIntosh was a primary playmaker in a deep running back room. But depth at the position never seems to be a problem for Georgia and won’t be when the Bulldogs kick off spring practice in two weeks.

Georgia will typically play three, sometimes four running backs during the course of a given game.

However, typically, it’s two backs who will shoulder the bulk of the load.

With Kendall Milton, it’s just a matter of staying healthy. The California native has dealt with minor knee issues each of his first three years. While none were particularly serious, they did keep him from being on the field as much as he likely would have been.

When he’s played, the results have been impressive. Last fall, Milton rushed 85 times for 592 yards, losing three yards all year while averaging a Bulldog-best seven yards every time he touched the ball. His eight rushing touchdowns were second on the team behind McIntosh and quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Daijun Edwards, meanwhile, quietly went about his business by rushing for 769 yards, just off McIntosh’s team-leading 829 with seven rushing scores of his own.

Both backs will spend much of the spring working on their receiving skills, but chemistry will certainly not be an issue considering this will be the duo’s fourth year working together.

Edwards and Milton each deserve the spotlight and both figure to receive plenty of opportunities to do exactly that.