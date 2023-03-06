My, how the perceptions of the tight end at Georgia have changed. It’s not that the Bulldogs have not had productive tight ends before. Players like Orson Charles and Isaac Nauta are names Georgia fans will fondly recall. However, nobody, not even in their wildest dreams, could ever have predicted what it’s become. Of course, it helps to have generational-type players like Brock Bowers, but as Georgia’s offense has begun to evolve, the Bulldogs’ use of the position has changed as well. Much to the chagrin of opponents. Below are three takes about tight end position as we approach the start of spring camp on March 14.

Can Brock Bowers be even better this fall? Yes, he can. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Brock Bowers will be even better

It’s already unfathomable when you start digging into how great Bowers has been in just two seasons with the Bulldogs. Allow me to enlighten you. · Bowers has 119 career catches. If he equals his 63 receptions from last year, he’ll move into fourth place all-time on the Georgia career list for catches behind Terrence Edwards (204), Bryce Hunter (182), and Malcolm Mitchell (174). · Bowers has 1,825 career receiving yards. With 800 more receiving yards, he’ll move into third place all-time on the Georgia career list behind the aforementioned Edwards (3,093) and Fred Gibson (2,884). · Bowers has 20 career receiving touchdowns. With 10 more receiving touchdowns, he’ll tie Edwards for the most in school history. His 20 touchdown catches are currently tied with Gibson and Chris Conley, just one behind Tavarres King (21) for third place and just three behind second-place AJ Green (23). If Bowers were to someone hang around for his senior, he’d hold basically every major Georgia receiving record in history. Alas. A year from now, NFL pundits will be predicting how high the California native will go in the 2024 draft. So, back to my original thought. Yes, Bowers can be better than he was last year. One, new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is no dummy. He knows how important tight ends are to the Bulldogs, especially when there’s someone the caliber of Bowers. Combine that with the fact that Bowers’ knowledge of the game is at its peak, there’s no reason not to believe he won’t continue posting huge numbers as he continues to etch his name Bulldog football lore.

Bulldogs will miss Darnell Washington, but Oscar Delp will hold his own

Darnell Washington was a freak, a unicorn … whatever mythical creature description one cares to use. The Bulldogs will not be able to replicate what Washington brought to the field last year. Heck, few tight ends can. They’re just not built like that. Oscar Delp certainly isn’t, but that does not mean he’s not capable of playing a huge role next fall. Bulldogs fans got a good taste of Delp’s capabilities when he took over for Washington following his ankle injury in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Delp’s athletic runs good routes is getting bigger and stronger and his blocking skills are improving. The sophomore is assured a huge role and enters the spring as the Bulldogs’ No. 2 tight end. His pass-catching abilities and ability to make plays in space will give him ample opportunity to play a huge role.

Both true freshmen will receive ample opportunities

Both Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie will be going through their first spring practice, but each has already received a taste of how it’s going to be. Both players took part in bowl practice while the Bulldogs were preparing to play Ohio State, and the work put in was no doubt invaluable. Both youngsters are going to play as true freshmen. You can already go and mark that down. Spurlin and Luckie are both listed by Georgia at 240 pounds, with Spurlin coming in at almost 6-foot-7. With the loss of Washington, no Brett Seither (transfer to Georgia Tech), and no Ryland Goede (transfer to Mississippi State), the Bulldogs will have no choice but to get each as ready as possible this spring.

