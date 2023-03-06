Many Georgia fans shook their head when AD Mitchell transferred to Texas. Don’t worry, Georgia fans, the Bulldogs’ wide receiving corps is going to be OK. Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint, Dillon Bell, and Arian Smith are among those back from last year. The additions of transfer Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas not only bring an influx of talent but a couple of players with extensive SEC experience and success. In other words, whoever winds up being Georgia’s quarterback will have no shortage of talented options. As we continue our Three Takes series, let’s examine the wide receivers.

Could Ladd McConkey be an All-SEC pick this fall? We believe so. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Dominic Lovett will make the biggest impact of the two transfers

Both receivers are going to play key roles, but we’ll lean toward Lovett due to the fact we expect him to slide right into the starting role at slot. Arian Smith plays there, too, but the junior has been injured throughout his career. When he’s played, Smith has proven he’s a touchdown waiting to happen, but he has to stay healthy. Knock on wood, that was not a problem for Lovett in his first two years at Missouri. Last fall was actually Lovett’s first season at slot after primarily playing outside his freshman campaign. Like Smith, Lovett has blazing speed. Last fall he caught 5.6 passes for 846 yards, the third most in the SEC. Do not be surprised to see him post similar numbers in his first year as a member of the Bulldog receiving room.

Ladd McConkey has the best chance to be All-SEC

Similar numbers by Lovett will put him in the running, but if any Georgia wideout is to earn All-SEC honors in 2023 it’s going to be McConkey. Everyone knows McConkey’s story by now. He did not have an FBS offer until Kirby Smart extended one three years ago. McConkey’s tale gives off warm, fuzzy vibes, but that’s not why we’re pumping him for All-Conference honors next fall. For anyone who watched McConkey last year, will know why. McConkey provided the Bulldogs with 1,097 worth of all-purpose yards, rushing for 134 to go with 762 worth of receiving and 197 returning punts. His nine total touchdowns tied Kendall Milton for third on the team. For those who forgot, McConkey was actually voted a second-team All-SEC by league coaches at the end of the last year. With just a tick more production this fall, McConkey’s name will be mentioned among the best at his position in the SEC.

Yazeed Haynes will have the biggest impact of the freshmen

Anthony Evans III, Tyler Williams, and Yazeed Haynes are Georgia’s three signees, and all three have bright futures. At 6-foot-3 and 205, Williams already has great size, but for the purposes of this article, we’ll lean toward Haynes. When he signed Haynes was listed by Georgia at 6-1 and 170 pounds. Not only do we understand he’s added a little weight, but he’s already flashed during workouts. Competition is going to be fierce, but Haynes might just have what it takes to make an early impact on some level this fall.

