When spring practice gets underway next month, the Georgia Bulldogs will begin what should be the most interesting quarterback competition we’ve seen in Athens for some time.

Oh, the Bulldogs have had quarterback “competitions” before. At least they were worded that way, although the late, great Ray Charles could have seen how some of those “battles” were going to go.

This time around, there seems to be a different feel.

Carson Beck was Stetson Bennett’s top backup last spring, and when he played, was certainly prone to impress. However, there do not appear to be any slam dunks here.

When we hear the competition to become Georgia’s quarterback will be an open competition, we believe that to be true.

If so, that’s not a poor reflection on Beck. Quite the contrary. It’s just that Bobo will want to give all three of his scholarship quarterbacks—Beck, Brock Vandagriff, and Gunner Stockton—an equal opportunity and let the trio decide it on the practice field.

The competition will continue to play out during G-Day on April 15, although it’s the estimation of most that Smart and Bobo will not make a call on a starter until sometime during fall camp, or shortly before the season-opener against Tennessee-Martin.