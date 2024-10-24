The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Williams, Brinson returning prove vital

Here is the Oct. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Getting Williams, Brinson back

For Georgia's win over Texas, head coach Kirby Smart noted how important it was for his team to have Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson healthy enough to contribute a ton of snaps.

Williams played 38 snaps and Brinson played 41 snaps, both of which were season highs for the defensive standouts.

“Well, they're both experienced veteran players. So obviously having those guys out there helps,” Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “I still don't think Mykel’s 100 percent. I mean, he's playing hard for us, and he didn't play the same number of snaps he would have played if he was. But he's better than he was the previous two weeks. And obviously, we're trying to get him back to 100 percent because we think he makes us tremendously different defensively.”

Georgia's front seven has dealt with numerous injuries throughout the season. This week's bye came at a great time to help heal many of those players up for the second half of the regular season.

“It’s been a tough year with Warren being injured. Christen’s (Miller) had injuries, Xzavier McLeod had injuries and Jordan Hall had injuries. So, it's been, it's been really tough,” Smart said. “I mean, Warren's not all the way back. He doesn't get a full practice load. But he played well, the snaps he played the other night, and a lot of that comes from experience.”

Cole continues to improve

Smart said that linebacker Chris Cole has improved quite a bit since stepping foot on campus.

In recent weeks, Cole has seen an increase in snaps due to an injury to Smael Mondon.

"From the time he arrived to now, he has improved immensely," Smart said. "Chris has put himself in a position because he has really elite speed and flexibility to be able to cover and he's got great length."

Offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild said he's noticed Cole's improvement during practice.

"He's just a great athlete," Fairchild said. "Like, I think he's super fast and he tries really hard in practice. I mean, it's hard for me to watch a lot of the time. But from what I have seen from him, he works super hard. He's very disciplined."

