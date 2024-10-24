"The Drive" proved Georgia's resilience once again

Every time Kirby Smart is asked to describe his Georgia football team, one word comes quickly to mind: resilience.

It’s easy to see why he feels that way.

The Bulldogs' response after Texas scored to cut Georgia’s lead to seven points is one example that will not be forgotten anytime soon.

“Yeah, that was special. I told them after the game,” Smart said. “The one thing that this offense has shown outside of at times being inconsistent, it's shown unbelievable resilience. You think about the games we've been in that we had to respond to a score. It seems like every time in the second half somebody scores, they respond.”

This was no small feat and probably has not earned the attention it deserved.

The largest crowd in the history of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Stadium history roared in anticipation of their Longhorns making just one stop to give their offense back the ball.

But Georgia’s offense made sure that did not happen as Carson Beck and company raced down the field for the Bulldogs’ third score, silencing the huge crowd and once again showing Smart the resilience they’ve displayed in other games.

“I feel like that happened in Auburn. I feel like that happened in Mississippi State. I know it happened in Alabama because it was the entire second half,” Smart said. “So, they show great resilience. That is a quality, although there are higher-ranking qualities possibly, that is a very high-ranking quality that not all teams have.”

That series was one to remember.

Beck – who struggled with three interceptions – sparked the drive by first completing a 21-yard pass on third-and-10 from Georgia’s own 11-yard line.

That’s when offensive coordinator Mike Bobo got a little tricky.

On the next play, the Bulldogs executed a flea-flicker to perfection, resulting in Beck getting the ball to a wide-open Oscar Delp for a 43-yard gain to the Longhorn 25.

Guard Dylan Fairchild said Beck could not have been any calmer.

“It was just one of those moments. I've said it before, Carson's very poised, very confident, and just kind of gives you a little reminder as we go out there,” Fairchild said. “We're getting points, we're going to … that's our mindset every time we walk on the field is to go get points. I think intent was a big thing that we talked about before the game, and that was just the point that he made was just we've got to be intentional, at all points, at all times. Just go get points.”

That’s what the Bulldogs were able to do.

Seven plays later, Trevor Etienne bulled in from the 1-yard line on fourth down to cap the drive, one that also had members of Georgia’s defense praising what they saw.

“It was really impressive, but we go against them every day in practice,” cornerback Daylen Everette said. “There was no doubt in my mind, or anybody else’s mind, that they couldn’t get the job done. It was a great job by them to do that.”

Smart agreed.

However, if he had his druthers, his Bulldogs would never be in a position of having to answer in the manner that they have. Quicker starts and better execution early would also be fine with him.

“I don't like the back-against-the-wall mentality. I want to come out fighting because I don't like to play with my back against the wall. I want to start aggressively and attack,” Smart said. “But there are times where you lose momentum and you have to respond to that, and they have been very good at that.”