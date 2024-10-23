Georgia News and Notes for Wednesday

Georgia’s ability to control both lines of scrimmage against Texas was one the biggest reasons the Bulldogs were able to bounce the Longhorns Saturday night, 30-15.

On the defensive side, having defensive tackle Warren Brinson and Mykel Williams on the field for the most reps they’ve taken all year certainly helped.

Beset with injuries for most of the year, Brinson took a season-high 41 reps, while Willams chipped in with a season-best 38.

“Well, they're both experienced veteran players. So obviously having those guys out there helps,” head coach Kirby Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “I still don't think Mykel’s 100 percent. I mean, he's playing hard for us, and he didn't play the same number of snaps he would have played if he was. But he's better than he was the previous two weeks. And obviously, we're trying to get him back to 100 percent because we think he makes us tremendously different defensively.”

He certainly did against the Longhorns.

By registering three tackles, including two sacks and a forced fumble, Williams was tabbed the SEC’s Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week, along with Tonka Hemmingway of South Carolina.

Brinson and Williams haven’t been the only Bulldog defensive linemen nursing injuries. The list is a long one and still includes sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Hall who continues to recover from surgeries to correct stress fractures in both his legs. Hall has dressed out in each of Georgia’s past three games.

“It’s been a tough year with Warren being injured. Christen’s (Miller) had injuries, Xzavier McLeod had injuries and Jordan Hall had injuries. So, it's been, it's been really tough,” Smart said. “I mean, Warren's not all the way back. He doesn't get a full practice load. But he played well, the snaps he played the other night, and a lot of that comes from experience.”