Georgia News and Notes for Wednesday

Key points from Dylan Fairchild's October 22 press conference
Right guard Dylan Fairchild spoke to the media after Tuesday’s practice.
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 22 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 22.
Mike White gets a 7-footer with commitment of Jackson McVey
Seven-footers don’t grow on trees. However, on Monday, Mike White was able to pluck one for the Bulldogs.
UGA working to get visit from USC O-line commit Elijah Vaikona
Georgia is trying to make a push for USC offensive line commit Elijah Vaikona.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better
Georgia's defense returned to form in Saturday's win over Texas.
Importance of getting Warren Brinson and Mykel Williams back
Georgia’s ability to control both lines of scrimmage against Texas was one the biggest reasons the Bulldogs were able to bounce the Longhorns Saturday night, 30-15.
On the defensive side, having defensive tackle Warren Brinson and Mykel Williams on the field for the most reps they’ve taken all year certainly helped.
Beset with injuries for most of the year, Brinson took a season-high 41 reps, while Willams chipped in with a season-best 38.
“Well, they're both experienced veteran players. So obviously having those guys out there helps,” head coach Kirby Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference. “I still don't think Mykel’s 100 percent. I mean, he's playing hard for us, and he didn't play the same number of snaps he would have played if he was. But he's better than he was the previous two weeks. And obviously, we're trying to get him back to 100 percent because we think he makes us tremendously different defensively.”
He certainly did against the Longhorns.
By registering three tackles, including two sacks and a forced fumble, Williams was tabbed the SEC’s Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week, along with Tonka Hemmingway of South Carolina.
Brinson and Williams haven’t been the only Bulldog defensive linemen nursing injuries. The list is a long one and still includes sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Hall who continues to recover from surgeries to correct stress fractures in both his legs. Hall has dressed out in each of Georgia’s past three games.
“It’s been a tough year with Warren being injured. Christen’s (Miller) had injuries, Xzavier McLeod had injuries and Jordan Hall had injuries. So, it's been, it's been really tough,” Smart said. “I mean, Warren's not all the way back. He doesn't get a full practice load. But he played well, the snaps he played the other night, and a lot of that comes from experience.”
More from Kirby Smart
…Looking ahead to Florida, Smart was asked about Gator freshman quarterback DJ Lagway, who has completed 54 of 86 passes for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also been intercepted five times.
“He’s got tremendous size, speed, athleticism, confidence. I mean we recruited DJ coming out. He's a great kid, man. What a great family and just uber talented,” Smart said. “When you look at the arm strength he has, a quarterback to me gets better through experience and through playing time and he's played a lot of football in terms of high school career and making throws at a really high level of high school football and then to come into the SEC and be able to play like he has as a true freshman is just, it's rare because the step up is usually so high. So, obviously, a dual-threat guy that can do both.’
Lagway has rushed for 94 yards but has yet to score a touchdown.
“He throws a really good deep ball and it's one of the things that makes him different,” Smart said. “He's got an unbelievable arm talent. He can throw the ball the length of the field.”
…Smart was asked by a writer from Louisiana if the fact the playoffs have been expanded to 12 teams has helped rally the Bulldogs.
“No, we don't talk much around here about playoffs or that kind of thing,” Smart said. “We're very technical in our approach. I mean, we just look at a game and say, what did we do well, what do we do poorly, and how do we get better at it? We don't really talk about the playoffs much.”
…An Atlanta reporter asked Smart if he was looped into the discussion on where Georgia and Florida would play in 2026 and 2027 during the two years EverBank Stadium undergoes its $1.4 billion renovation.
“I don't really care much. I don't know it’s going to happen with it, but it's not my place to talk about,” Smart said. “So, I don't know what's going to happen past, you know, this year, next year, but I mean, it's going to go somewhere else for sure.”
The two schools will either play home or home or play the two seasons at “neutral sites.”
“I don't worry about things I don't control. That's for sure,” Smart said.
…Smart was also asked about the impact of Damon Wilson, who enjoyed what was arguably his best game against Texas.
“Yeah, he's had a good season, like really good work ethic. He practices extremely hard,” Smart said. “I don't know that he's always gotten the results he's wanted. You know, he's had a couple of times he got really close to the quarterback where he's had roughing the passers, which when you get roughing the passers, it usually means you're really close and you're trying to make the most of it. I mean, maybe too overzealous, but he's practiced really hard, really well.”
…Smart said he’s got no issue with the decision to play this year’s game with Georgia Tech being played on a Friday.
“I had no issue with it,” Smart said. “I don't remember when it was brought up, to be honest with you. Maybe it was last year. I can't remember if it was postseason. They asked us about it. I had no issue. Georgia Tech had no issue. I think it can be good and bad. You know, I think a lot, a lot of it revolves around the high school playoffs, which now with the hurricane (Helena) coming through, that's affected some of the high school scheduling.”
Kickoff for the game on Nov. 29 is set for 7:30 p.m.
