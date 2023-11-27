Here is the Nov. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Why the SEC title means so much to Smart

Head coach Kirby Smart made it clear that he values winning the SEC title.

As the College Football Playoff moves to 12 teams next season, Smart thinks the conference championship game may not be seen as important to fans and other observers. Even so, this will always be a vital game in Smart’s perspective.

“Certainly, if you look over the history of the SEC, it might not impact the 12. It might impact who has to play when, and who gets byes. You're playing for a bye, for a home game. You're playing to get in, to get knocked out,” Smart said. “But none of all of that matters to me as much as an SEC Championship does. I think that's lost on everybody. Nobody cares. All they want to know is who's the champion of the NCAA and the national champion, not who is the conference champion.”

The SEC Championship will look a bit differently next year too. Instead of seeing the top teams from the East and West face each other, divisions will be eliminated. The game will feature the top two overall teams playing for the conference title.

With all the changes in college football, Smart still recognizes the importance of winning the SEC, considering just how hard of a feat it is to do.

“It hasn't lessened in value to the coaching world or the men in our room, the players. We had a team meeting not too long ago. I said we've won as many SEC championships as we have national championships around here,” Smart said. “They're hard to win. You better appreciate 'em. They're really hard to do. So I have an appreciation for winning a conference championship. It's hard.”

Injury update

Smart provided some updates on Georgia’s injured players with the SEC Championship on the horizon. Smart said tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was a game-time decision to sit in Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech after going through pre-game warm-ups.

“Brock was probably the closest of being ready to go of those guys, but it just didn’t feel as good as it has. He was a little sore. We wanted to see what he could do if he felt comfortable with it, but just didn’t think that he could go,” Smart said. “It was nothing about who we were playing or anything else. He’s got to be able to go compete at a high level and feel good about what he’s doing. We didn’t feel that he had that.”

Offensive guard Tate Ratledge was also a game-time decision to sit due to a knee injury.

“He maybe could have played; he was not 100 percent, and we’re hoping to get him back,” Smart said. “As far as the other guys go, it’s going to be day-to-day. We just don’t know anything. We certainly don’t know anything today.”

Smart said receiver Ladd McConkey is rehabbing an ankle that he rolled against Mississippi. This injury limited him against Tennessee and kept him out of the Georgia Tech game.

“He gets frustrated with it but a lot of it is beyond his control. He’s done everything he can from the rehab standpoint to get back, and fulfill his role as a leader,” Smart said. “He’s a high-energy guy on the sideline and supporter of the other guys, which is all you can ask him to do. He was right there last night, pulling for and supporting everybody.”

Smart’s postgame presser