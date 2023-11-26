ATLANTA - Javon Bullard didn't mince words about Georgia's run defense against Georgia Tech.

"Really just got bailed out by the offense today, to be real with you," Bullard said. "Them being over 200 yards rushing, we can’t win like that. We can’t continue to win like that, if we want to go to the places we want to go. Really just got to stop the run, man. We can’t win if we don’t stop the run."

While harsh, Bullard's assessment isn't wrong.

The Bulldogs gave up 205 rushing yards to Georgia Tech on Saturday night in their 31-23 win in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets averaged 4.7 yards per carry, consistently ripping off sizable chunks of yardage all night long.

That total is the second-most Georgia has allowed this season, trailing only the 219 allowed to Auburn. Unlike the game against the Tigers, however, this performance comes as Georgia stares down an SEC Championship Game date with Alabama next Saturday afternoon.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart summed up the run defense in his typical fashion. He said his team is good at stopping many kinds of run plays, but some looks still provide trouble.

One example is stretch runs, something Bullard said "has been kicking our butt all year." Bullard said the Yellow Jackets used shifts and motions to get the defense in uncomfortable situations where the Bulldogs had to communicate more and more.

Georgia Tech's quarterback run game keyed by Haynes King also provided plenty of challenges on Saturday night.

"They're running a form of the triple option from the gun," Smart said. "(King) has multiple options on each play. He made good decisions. We looked like we misfit some things. I don't know. I've got to go back and watch it. They might have just whipped us. But it will be interesting to go back and watch it and see."

So how does Georgia fix it?

Bullard mentioned several things. He said he and his teammates have to "bow your back" and "dial in" with the adjustments on the sideline. Bullard also noted the Bulldogs have to do a better job of striking blocks and knocking blockers back.

Whatever the fix is, the Bulldogs know they need to get it figured out in a hurry with the biggest games of the season at hand.

"We know it’s going to be a war next week, so we’ve got to dial in and do the things we’ve got to do to get better to win that game," Bullard said.