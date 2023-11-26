2 – Georgia had two sacks on the night. Marvin Jones Jr and Christen Miller each had one. It was the first sack of the season for each.

2 x 10– Daijun Edwards has 11 touchdown rushes this season and Kendall Milton has 10. This is the fourth time in team history that Georgia has two players with at least ten touchdown rushes in the same season (2007, 2017, 2022, 2023).

5 – Five different Georgia players had at least one reception on Saturday against Georgia Tech. That was the lowest total of players since the Bulldogs had five in the 2021 game against Arkansas.

6 – The Bulldogs have won six straight meetings against the Yellow Jackets. Seven straight would tie the Bulldogs' record for consecutive wins in the series. Tech won eight straight during the 1950s.

6-for-60 – Georgia was penalized six times for 60 yards in the game. The six fouls tied its season-high (South Carolina and Kentucky games), and the 60 tied for the most yards (Missouri).

7 – Milton has had at least one rushing touchdown now in seven straight games.

7 x 20 – Georgia has seven players this season with at least 20 receptions each. The seven is tied for the nation’s lead with Baylor and Texas Tech

8 – Smael Mondon and C.J. Allen tied for the most tackles on the night by a Bulldog with eight.

8 – The Bulldogs victory over the Yellow Jackets was just eight points. That is just the fifth time during the 29-game win streak in which the Dawgs won by single-digits.

8-of-12 – The Dawgs have trailed in eight of 12 football games this year and in all eight they have come back to win.

11 – Georgia will be appearing in its 11th SEC Championship next week. From 2002 to the present, Georgia has 11 appearances and the rest of the SEC East has 11 combined.

12-0 – Georgia improves to 12-0 for the third straight season under Kirby Smart, the fifth season out of eight that he has won at least 12 games.

15 – The Bulldogs have won 15 straight games as the road team.

18-156-2 – Kendall Milton’s rush attempts of 18 and yards of 156 were both career-highs. The two touchdown rushes he had tied a career-high that he originally set two weeks ago against Ole Miss.

20-59-119 – Peyton Woodring has made 20 field goals this season which is tied for tenth in a single-season in Georgia history. The 59 extra points he has made this season ranks seventh in a single-season. Finally, his 119 total points so far this season ranks him eighth by a Bulldog kicker in a single-season.

23 – Georgia allowed 23 points to Georgia Tech. That was the most points allowed by the Bulldogs all season.

29 – Georgia has won 29 straight games. That is the longest consecutive win streak by an SEC team and it is tied for sixth longest in the FBS since 1950.

29 – Dillon Bell’s run of 29 yards late in the third quarter was the longest rush of his career.

51/49 – Brock Bowers has 51 receptions this season; Lovett has 49. Only one time in Georgia history has a pair of Bulldogs had at least 50 receptions in the same season [Mohamed Massaquoi (58) and A.J. Green (56) in 2008].

71 – Georgia has defeated Georgia Tech 71 times in series history. The 71 wins are the most against any Bulldog opponent.

175 – Carson Beck threw for 175 yards against the Yellow Jackets. It was the first time all season in which he threw less than 250 yards in a game.

205 – Georgia Tech ran for 205 yards against the Georgia defense. It was the first time since 2016 that the Yellow Jackets ran for over 200 yards against the Bulldogs.

268 – Beck has completed 268 passes this season. He has the third most completions in a single season in team history. He is one away from tying Eric Zeier’s mark in 1993.

370 – 370 is the combined receptions from Bowers (170), Ladd McConkey (115) and Rara Thomas (85). All three players sat out against the Yellow Jackets.

1,982 – Daijun Edwards had 55 yards rushing and now is 18 away from reaching the 2,000-yard plateau.

3,495 – Beck’s yards passing this season has climbed to 3,495 so far. It is the fourth highest in Bulldog history.