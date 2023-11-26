Kirby Smart was asked some predictable questions during the teleconference to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship (4 p.m., CBS).

One, of course, was his relationship and what he’s learned over the years from former boss, Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

The second, which Georgia fans are undoubtedly more interested in, was the status of tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, wide receiver RaRa Thomas, and right guard Tate Ratledge.

“Brock was probably the closest of being ready to go of those guys, but it just didn’t feel as good as it has. He was a little sore. We wanted to see what he could do if he felt comfortable with it, but just didn’t think that he could go,” Smart said. “It was nothing about who we were playing or anything else. He’s got to be able to go compete at a high level and feel good about what he’s doing. We didn’t feel that he had that.”

Like Bowers, Ratledge also dressed out and went through pregame warmups before the decision was made to list him as inactive for the game.

“He maybe could have played; he was not 100 percent, and we’re hoping to get him back,” Smart said. “As far as the other guys go, it’s going to be day-to-day. We just don’t know anything. We certainly don’t know anything today.”

Smart said McConkey, who dealt with a back injury earlier this year before rolling his ankle against Ole Miss, continues to do everything he can to be able to play.

“He gets frustrated with it but a lot of it is beyond his control. He’s done everything he can from the rehab standpoint to get back, and fulfill his role as a leader,” Smart said. “He’s a high-energy guy on the sideline and supporter of the other guys, which is all you can ask him to do. He was right there last night, pulling for and supporting everybody.”