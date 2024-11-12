Georgia falls out of the playoff rankings for now

If they started today, Georgia is projected to be the first team out of the College Football Playoffs.

The Bulldogs have fallen from their initial No. 2 ranking down to No. 12 following their 28-10 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday, as announced by ESPN on Tuesday.

Despite being ranked No. 12, Georgia will not be in the playoffs. Instead, Boise State, which is ranked No. 13, will jump the Bulldogs and occupy the No. 12 seed.

This means this weekend’s game versus the No. 7 ranked Tennessee Volunteers will be all the more important for Georgia’s playoff hopes. With two losses, Georgia has no room for error. The Bulldogs will have to win out to punch their ticket.

Following Saturday’s matchup with Tennessee, where kickoff inside Sanford Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST, Georgia will close out the regular season with UMass and Georgia Tech at home.

The first-round playoff games are scheduled for December 20, with the higher-ranked seeds boasting home-field advantage.

Then, the quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, where the Chick-fil-A Bowl, the Rose Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, and the Fiesta Bowl serve as the hosts.

Semifinal games will be held at the Orange and Cotton Bowl on Jan. 9, with the National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20.

First Round

G1. No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State

G2. No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Tennessee

G3 No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Penn State

G4 No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Indiana

Quarterfinal

G5. Boise State-Ohio State winner vs No. 4 Miami

G6. Notre Dame-Tennessee winner vs No. 1 Oregon.

G7. Ole Miss-Penn State winner vs. No. 3 BYU

G8. Alabama-Indiana winner vs No. 2 Texas

Semifinal

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 10. Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Final

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs Game10 winner