Georgia Football News and Notes for Tuesday

Update on Branson Robinson, Anthony Evans, and Gabe Harris

Kirby Smart said running back Branson Robinson is back practicing with the team, but don’t look for him to play in Saturday’s game against Tennessee (7:30 p.m., ABC). “Branson is back out with us, moving around, running on the bike in pads,” Smart said after practice on Tuesday. “I don't want to say he's a week away. I don't honestly know, but he's getting closer.” Robinson has not played since injuring his MCL in Georgia’s win over Mississippi State. Smart also had an update on wide receiver Anthony Evans and his injured hamstring. “He’s hitting some good speeds,” Smart said. “He's running. He feels good, but we're being really careful with it. So, it's one of those deals that we hope we can get him back.” Smart was also asked about defensive end Gabe Harris, who did not take any defensive snaps against Ole Miss. “Yeah, Gabe is good, we’re hoping to get more snaps out of Gabe,” he said. “But he’s playing. I think he started on some special teams.”

Branson Robinson has returned to practice but is not expected to be ready for Saturday. (Photo by UGA Sports Communications)

Smart would like to see more "rhythm" in scheduling

When the Bulldogs host Tennessee on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., ABC), the Bulldogs will be playing their first home game in 35 days. The Vols, meanwhile, will be playing their first road game since their 19-14 loss at Arkansas on October 5. Earlier this year, Auburn opened its season with five straight home games before playing at Georgia, also on October 5. Smart said he wished the discrepancies weren't that way. “I would like to have a rhythm to it. I do. But I'm also not going to sit here and say that they probably didn't think about that. There's not a reason why it has to be that way,” Smart said. “I know in our case it's the Georgia-Florida game. That impacts every other year. You can't – every year for us, but every other year it would have been in our backyard. So, it makes you have to leave home and go, and that's always been one of the tough things is just at the end of the day you're traveling more and you're getting back later, especially these TV times, and that can impact your recovery time and what you do on Sundays.” With the 2025 schedule set to be flipped from the one in 2024, Georgia won’t have the same problem next fall. “In a perfect world, you wouldn't go that long. I'm sure Auburn feels that way,” Smart said. “We felt that way, I think it was last year. We went a while before we went there and played. But I'm sure if you ask the SEC office they'll have a reason for it.”

