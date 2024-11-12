Key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie met with the media on Tuesday night. Here are the key points from his press conference ahead of this weekend's game against Tennessee.

Luckie feels the team had a choice to make coming into this week. He feels practice has been great so far through two days. Luckie said the message has been not letting Ole Miss beat Georgia twice.

Luckie said he attended the 2022 Georgia-Tennessee game in Athens as a recruit. He remembered the crowd getting louder when it rained and the team getting better in response. Luckie felt that's the best home atmosphere he's been in.

The offensive line has been practicing despite many players being banged up and practicing in non-contact jerseys. Luckie said he respects the group for the way they've been attacking practice despite injuries. Luckie added that he has as much confidence as ever in the offense's ability to protect Carson Beck.