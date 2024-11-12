Key points from Kirby Smart's November 12 press conference

Kirby Smart met with the media on November 12. Here are the key points from Smart's final press conference ahead of this weekend's matchup with Tennessee.

Smart said he liked the energy at practice on Tuesday after a Monday that was less physical than he'd like. He added that Tennessee is a hard team to simulate.

Running back Branson Robinson is back moving around, running, on the bike and in pads. Smart said he is getting closer. Anthony Evans is hitting good speeds running and feels good. They're being careful with his hamstring, but they're hopeful to get him back soon.

Corner Daniel Harris has been practicing better. Smart recalled a long meeting he had with Harris where he told Harris where he needed to practice better. Smart feels Harris has stepped up ever since the most recent off week.

Getting linebacker Smael Mondon back has been good for depth as well as confidence of other linebackers. Mondon's return can keep others fresh, and Smart added it can let Jalon Walker play on the edge more. Smart feels the inside linebackers have done a good job in Mondon's absence and specifically mentioned that CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson have grown up.

Safety Jake Pope with the team after his viral incident at Ole Miss. Smart added that it was a mistake to call Pope an idiot on Monday. Smart appreciates the way he has handled everything since Saturday.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been on Smart's radar for a long time as a great thrower. But Smart said he is a better runner than he realized. Smart added that it is a challenge with Iamaleava's uncertain health status because they don't know as much about Tennessee's backup.

Tennessee is "stubborn" in regards to running the ball and getting running back Dylan Sampson going. Smart said some of their runs are "non-traditional" and that Sampson does a great job of getting through small holes. Smart said Sampson reminds him of former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara.

Smart said night games in the SEC are "hell on the road team." But he added that some of the loudest games he's been a part of have been either at noon or 3:30.

Smart said team leaders have been speaking up more in meetings this week coming off the loss to Ole Miss. He mentioned that some veterans went to the scout team and said they needed the best week of scout team work ever as an example.

Smart said he would like to have a "rhythm" to the schedule as far as not having long stretches of home or road games. But he also understands there are reasons and intricacies involved in the schedule. He mentioned the Georgia-Florida game at a neutral site as a factor that goes into the schedule-making process.

Tennessee's corners are playing as well as any group of corners in the conference in Smart's eyes.