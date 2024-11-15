The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Vols defense surpasses expectations

Here is the Nov. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Tennessee's improved defense

Georgia's opponent on Saturday, Tennessee, has put together an impressive showing on the defensive side of the football this season. The Volunteers rank second in the SEC in total defense by allowing only 271.6 yards per game.

VolReport's Noah Taylor said that while the defense was expected to improve, the results have been greater than anyone anticipated.

“We thought this defense was going to be good, but I think it has been even better than anyone could have expected. This is one of, if not the most elite group in the country. It starts up front," Taylor said. "They returned a lot of experience there, but the depth has allowed them to play several guys who have made the most of the reps. Linebacker was dealt a huge blow when Keenan Pili went down with a season-ending injury a few weeks ago vs. Florida, but there hasn't been a lot of dropoff in his absence. The biggest surprise on defense has been the secondary.

"They lost seven to eight contributors after last season, so it was definitely the biggest question mark coming into the season on that side of the ball. It's been a bit of a youth movement back there with players like sophomore Rickey Gibson III at corner and freshman Boo Carter at star. Even Jermod McCoy, who was a transfer portal addition from Oregon State, is just a sophomore and has arguably been Tennessee's most important addition on defense."

Taylor said Tennessee's depth on defense has been a big factor in its success.

"Tim Banks has done an unbelievable job at building up this group. Tennessee has so many options at all three levels," Taylor said. "You see a lot of rotations, and a lot of different names have stepped up at times this season. James Pearce Jr., who was tabbed to pretty much every preseason award Watch List and a projected top 10 NFL Draft pick, didn't record a sack in the first three games of the season and it didn't matter because they were getting production elsewhere. The same can be said about the linebackers and in the secondary positions that were once a liability because of a lack of depth, now are the most reliable."

Etienne to miss Tennessee game

Georgia will be without running back Trevor Etienne for Saturday's game against Tennessee.

Etienne was downgraded to out due to an injury to his ribs. Etienne didn't play much in last week's loss against Ole Miss after suffering his injury a week earlier against Florida. With Etienne out, freshman Nate Frazier will be expected to take the bulk of the workload in the backfield.

