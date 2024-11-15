Score Predictions: Tennessee at Georgia

It's time for another edition of Opposition esearch. To do that we turn to our friend Noah Taylor of VolReport.
Elite edge rusher KJ Green will return to Athens for Georgia's game against Tennessee this Saturday.
Kirby Smart was asked about the status of Cash Jones after the running back was seen wearing a protective boot.
Kirby Smart said it would be better if the 2024 schedule had a "rhythm to it."
Fox Sports' Chris Fallica joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to drop intel on the CFB and UGA vs. Tennessee.
