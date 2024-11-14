Georgia's backfield takes another hit

Georgia’s offense took another hit when running back and leading rusher Trevor Etienne was listed as out in Thursday’s availability report.

Etienne, who took a shot to the ribs two weeks ago against Florida, played sparingly in Georgia’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss.

The Florida transfer was listed as questionable on Wednesday before being downgraded to "OUT" on Thursday evening.

Etienne’s loss is obviously a huge blow to the Bulldogs. The junior is the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 95 carries for 477 yards and seven scores.

With Etienne out, look for freshman Nate Frazier (72-333-3) to receive the bulk of the carries in Saturday night’s game against Tennessee.

He’s not the only injured Bulldog back. Backup Cash Jones is still listed as questionable after injuring his ankle against Ole Miss. Fellow running backs Branson and Roderick Robinson also remain out.

With Georgia’s backfield depth almost at a bare minimum, do not be surprised to see wide receiver Dillon Bell used in that capacity against the Vols.

Bell – who played running back in high school – has seven carries for 104 yards.

The Bulldogs also have freshmen Dwight Phillips Jr. and Chauncey Bowens, both of whom could see action Saturday afternoon.

Bowens has been banged up but traveled with the team to Ole Miss.