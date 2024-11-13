Georgia injury tracker for Tennessee week

The SEC released its first availability report of the week on Wednesday night ahead of Georgia's game against Tennessee.

Georgia's report appeared this way:

RB Roderick Robinson - Out

RB Branson Robinson - Out

DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out

RB Trevor Etienne - Questionable

WR Anthony Evans - Questionable

RB Cash Jones - Questionable

OL Micah Morris - Questionable



