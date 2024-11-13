Georgia injury tracker for Tennessee week

The SEC released its first availability report of the week on Wednesday night ahead of Georgia's game against Tennessee.
Georgia's report appeared this way:
RB Roderick Robinson - Out
RB Branson Robinson - Out
DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out
RB Trevor Etienne - Questionable
WR Anthony Evans - Questionable
RB Cash Jones - Questionable
OL Micah Morris - Questionable
Tennessee's report looked like this:
DB Jourdan Thomas - Out
LB Keenan Pili - Out
LB Edwin Spillman - Out
RB DeSean Bishop - Out
WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. - Questionable
QB Nico Iamaleava - Questionable
OL Vysen Lang - Questionable