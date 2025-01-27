The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Two-way player?

Here is the Jan. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Both sides of the ball

Class of 2026 receiver Ryan Mosley recently learned how Georgia plans to use him if he commits to the program.

Mosley, a standout at both receiver and defensive back, could become one of those rare players who sees the field on both sides of the ball, much like Charles Woodson, Champ Bailey and Travis Hunter.

"The vision before felt like I needed to choose where I wanted to play," Mosley said. "But gameplan, they would put me on third downs at safety, so that pressure is gone. I can be a game-changer, so fitting in won't be a problem because I'm coming in, working hard."

Mosley said playing both sides of the ball at Georgia is intriguing to him.

"Just continue to go hard and stay focused," Mosley said. "Being that they want me on both sides of the ball, I plan to get more active with DB training."

Conciauro's dream comes true

Two weeks ago, receiver Kavon Conciauro's dream came true when Georgia presented a scholarship offer. Conciauro grew up watching Georgia receivers AJ Green and George Pickens and wanted to follow suit.

Now, he will have his chance if he chooses to commit.

"It was really just a surreal moment," Conciauro said. "As a kid, I dreamed of playing at UGA and now I have that opportunity. So it's definitely a dream come true."

Conciauro said he has established a strong rapport thus far with receivers coach James Coley.

"Coach was just telling me how he loves every aspect of my game and how I could be an asset to the team in the future. He really focused on building our relationship," Conciauro said. "What stands out the most to me about Coach Coley is the way he tells you exactly how things are. He's willing to do whatever it takes to get his players better."

