Mistakes continue to haunt Bulldogs

To be successful in the SEC, especially teams in the upper echelon, you’d better value the basketball, make good decisions, and execute simple plays.

When you don’t, the results can be ugly. That’s a lesson Georgia learned the hard way Saturday at No. 5 Florida, as the Gators took advantage of a mistake-filled showing by the Bulldogs to roll to an 89-59 win.

Georgia fell to 14-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC. The loss was the Bulldogs' fourth straight.

“Our decisions, our carelessness with the ball at times, our ball toughness at times, our incorrect reads … you know, in adverse ball screen coverages,” head coach Mike White said. “Sometimes we made the right reads and threw the right passes, but some is just accuracy. I mean, we threw a couple of passes up into the stands. We just played rattled in the first 20 and it starts with me. We've got to figure out what we're doing offensively because turnovers continue to kill us.”

White’s not kidding.

The Gators scored 29 of their points off 18 Bulldogs turnovers, 14 of which came in the first half.

Unfortunately for Georgia, that wasn’t the only problem.

Another poor outing from the field (35.6 percent) combined with a big night by Florida in the paint led to 44 points by the Gators, who shot 53 percent.

“Defensively, we're way better than that. But when you're throwing the ball to the opposition and they're going and dunking it, that has an effect negatively on your half-court defense, on your transition defense,” White said. “I've been doing this a long time and I've just never struggled this much with the assist-turnover ratio (9-18).”

It’s not just one or two players responsible for the mistakes being made.

All 11 players who made it into the game for the Bulldogs lost the ball at least once, led by guard Tyrin Lawrence with four.