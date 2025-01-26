Film Don't Lie: Zachariah Branch

Zachariah Branch was a top-10 wide receiver recruit in the 2023 class. After two seasons at USC, the former Trojan now brings his skill set to Athens. Let’s examine those skills and see what his potential impact can be.

In the last two seasons, Branch has played 747 snaps and been targeted 118 times as a receiver. His numbers over the two seasons:

- 79 receptions for 823 yards and 3 touchdowns

He also has 10 rushes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

This past season, he finished with the following PFF grades:

- 66.2 overall grade

- 67.0 receiving grade

- 59.2 run block grade