Film Don't Lie: Zachariah Branch

Zachariah Branch was a top-10 wide receiver recruit in the 2023 class. After two seasons at USC, the former Trojan now brings his skill set to Athens. Let’s examine those skills and see what his potential impact can be.
Numbers
In the last two seasons, Branch has played 747 snaps and been targeted 118 times as a receiver. His numbers over the two seasons:
- 79 receptions for 823 yards and 3 touchdowns
He also has 10 rushes for 85 yards and a touchdown.
This past season, he finished with the following PFF grades:
- 66.2 overall grade
- 67.0 receiving grade
- 59.2 run block grade
Skillset
Branch worked primarily out of the slot for the Trojans, with 379 of his 484 snaps (79 percent) in the slot.
He wins through his quickness and sudden change of direction. In the three full games I watched (Michigan, Washington, and Notre Dame), he consistently created separation even if the ball didn’t find him.