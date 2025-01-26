Catching Up with Kris Durham

A three-star prospect out of Calhoun, Georgia, lanky 6-foot-5 Kris Durham signed with the Bulldogs in 2006 and instantly established himself as a sure-handed receiver and a deep-play threat in short time. From 2006 through 2010 (redshirted in 2009), Durham made 64 receptions for 1,109 yards and four touchdowns, including 32 catches for 659 yards—a 20.6 receiving average—and three touchdowns as a fifth-year senior in 2010. To date, he remains one of just four Georgia players in history to make at least 30 catches in a single season while averaging at least 20 yards per reception. A fourth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2011 NFL Draft, Durham played five years in the league with four different teams: Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, and Oakland Raiders. He also played two seasons with the Parma Panthers of the Italian (American) Football League. Durham now works for the NFL Academy based in Loughborough, England. UGASports recently caught up with Durham from his home in Paris, France.

UGASports: Considering you were a native of Calhoun and had a family tie to UGA athletics, did you consider any other college besides Georgia coming out of high school? If so, why did you ultimately decide on UGA? Durham: My dad was part of some great track teams at Georgia with guys like Mel Lattany, Bill Richard, and Herschel Walker. (Kris’ father, Mike Durham, was a champion decathlete at UGA in the early 1980s.) So, being a native of the state, I definitely grew up a UGA guy. For me, spending time on the UGA campus growing up, going to games—from those kinds of things—I had a pretty good idea of where I’d probably go to school. Also, from a post-football standpoint, my dad often said, “Hey, ball's not going to last forever. What are you going to do beyond football?” My thought process was: If I stay in the state of Georgia, there's not a better place in the state to attend than the University of Georgia, considering its fans and popularity. Still, I looked at a couple of other schools, like Auburn and Clemson, and Georgia Tech was even considered too. But when Coach [Mark] Richt pulled me into his office [to offer me], it was kind of a no-brainer where I’d go. I committed a day or so after that. UGASports: When you came in as a true freshman in 2006, Georgia already had a handful of veteran receivers in place, plus your class had one or two receivers more highly recruited than you were. Yet, you saw significant action right away, including starting by the third game that season. How so? Durham: I knew going in that I would have to work my way to where I would end up [in the wide receivers pecking order]. So, I just went in with my head down and tried to learn the playbook. It really helped that I enrolled early (not nearly as common back then as now), and I was lining up at multiple positions. I was able to pick up the majority of the playbook during the spring. So, by the time fall camp rolled around, I could line up wherever needed. Depending on the play and formation, I could play the X [receiver], the Y, and the Z—whichever position. Every chance I got to run a play, run a rep, I always tried to be ready for that—ready for any opportunity. UGASports: Tell us about Coach Richt, the man. Durham: Coach Richt is a phenomenal man. Every single day, he is exactly who he portrays himself to be. He is 100 percent genuine and authentic. If I’ve ever needed him, whether that's during my football career or after, I've been able to pick up the phone, call him, and talk to him—no problem. And when we do talk, he’s kind of a soundboard and a voice of reason that can pick you up. Coach Richt is a voice of clarity. Yes, he’s a phenomenal coach, father, husband, and, certainly, a phenomenal man. UGASports: After missing most of the second half of your 2008/junior season with an injury, you got injured again entering what was to be your senior season. Describe that adversity you faced. Durham: After returning from breaking my hand and surgery, I tore my shoulder during spring practice in 2009, the year Joe Cox was our starting quarterback (Matthew Stafford had been the starting quarterback for most of 2006 and all of 2007-2008). I had to have shoulder surgery and sit out the entire year. Still, not playing for all that time actually allowed me to grow and learn while watching. At Georgia, I had been in the fire, so to speak, all the time and had never had the opportunity to take a step back and watch what else was happening within the program. Instead of preparing to play, I started to understand what was going on from a “front office” standpoint. It was one of the best things to happen to me while I was at Georgia because I was able to reestablish my focus and my commitment to growth. Entering my fifth year, I finally felt like I had the opportunity to become the player I knew I could be early on. Unfortunately, we didn’t have a very good season as a team. UGASports: Despite a losing 6-7 record in 2010, Georgia ended its regular season with a memorable 42-34 win over Georgia Tech in Athens. What do you recall about your Senior Day experience? Durham: I had my entire family with me. My sister and brother-in-law, both of whom are Tech graduates, were included. My brother-in-law played baseball at Tech and was drafted. They were all on the field with me. I knew it was going to be the last time I’d ever play in Sanford Stadium, so I really wanted to go out with a win and make a statement. Also, we had lost to Tech [in 2008] the last time we faced them in Athens. I was fortunate to score a touchdown in the win (Durham scored the game’s first points on a 66-yard touchdown reception from Aaron Murray, the team’s longest play of the season). And, of course, it’s always a good day when you beat Georgia Tech.

UGASports: A few rapid-fire questions about your Georgia playing days… First off, in your opinion, what opponent was Georgia’s biggest rival when you played? Durham: Florida, no doubt. Unfortunately, I was a part of teams that beat them only once (2007). After Florida, it probably would’ve been Georgia Tech. UGASports: Do you recall the hardest hit you ever received by an opposing defender? Durham: I got hit harder in practice than in games. And what comes to mind is a practice during fall camp of maybe 2008… I was thrown the ball after running a route over the middle and got sandwiched in between Akeem Dent and Reshad Jones. I won’t forget that hit anytime soon. UGASports: What were your favorite games while at Georgia? Durham: Probably the “Blackout” game versus Auburn in 2007. After that, the win over Florida that same year when we rushed the field (after Georgia scored the first touchdown). And third would be beating Georgia Tech on my Senior Day. UGASports: Who was the toughest opposing player you faced? Durham: Florida’s secondary was always tough. Guys like Will Hill and Ahmad Black. At one point, they also had Jannoris Jenkins at one corner and Joe Haden at the other. UGASports: Name some former teammates that you now consider were probably underappreciated when they played at Georgia. Durham: Someone like Geno Atkins first comes to mind. Big Geno was more valuable at Georgia than people realize, and then he went to the pros and had a very long, successful NFL career. I also would consider someone like Shaun Chapas. Shaun was a fullback who didn’t get many touches, but he did everything right, was an overall team captain, and eventually got drafted. Plus, he was one of my college roommates, so I have to give him a little love (laughing). UGASports: Looking back on it, what stands out to you from your draft day (4th round by the Seattle Seahawks)? Durham: When I got the call from [Seattle head coach] Pete Carroll and [general manager] John Schneider that I got drafted, it’s kind of ironic now, but sitting right there with other members of my family was an uncle of mine who went to Clemson, and his young son, my cousin. That cousin of mine, Baylon Spector, eventually played at Clemson and got drafted by the Buffalo Bills 11 years after I got drafted. When he was going through a similar process that I had gone through more than a decade before, I was able to have a moment with him in Indianapolis when he was at the combine. I’m fortunate to have that kind of family-like connection with the NFL draft. UGASports: After playing a few games with the Seahawks, you tore your other shoulder and were eventually released. But you soon signed with Detroit where you were a starting wide receiver with the Lions by your third year in the league. How do you explain your smooth transition in Detroit? And how did your NFL career end? Durham: When I got released from Seattle after being on injured reserve, there were opportunities for me to sign with a few teams. I decided on Detroit due in part to my relationship with Matthew [Stafford]. On my first day with Detroit, I was talking with my receivers coach, Shawn Jefferson, and he said to me, “If I can give you one piece of advice, it’s to follow that guy.” And he pointed to Calvin Johnson. So, if I had anything, I had Calvin Johnson playing with me. Nate Burleson was lining up at receiver with the Lions, as well. Playing with those two experienced, high-level players made my transition smoother. Of course, my relationship with Matthew, just knowing each other as well as we do, was a bonus for me in Detroit. We’d often talked. I’d pick his brain about the playbook and understand what he was looking for. In 2014, Detroit got a new coaching staff, and I didn’t have the same opportunity as before. I played with Tennessee that season before having a brief stop with the Oakland Raiders the following year. I was fortunate enough to reach my fifth year in the league and was able to accomplish a few things. One thing that’s kind of cool: I caught my first pro touchdown from the same guy who threw me my first college touchdown (Stafford).