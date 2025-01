Ryan Mosley now has a clearer view of his future.

The 2026 prospect from Carrollton High School can do a little bit of everything on the football field. That's why power programs such as Georgia, who has hosted Mosley multiple times, are recruiting him hard.

Mosley returned to Athens for a Junior Day on January 18. On that trip, he got the clearest picture yet of what his career in red and black could look like.