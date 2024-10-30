The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Trevor, the receiver

in other news
Key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference
UGASports has the key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference on Tuesday.
Key points from Malaki Starks' press conference
UGASports has the key points from Malaki Starks' press conference on Tuesday.
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 29 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 29.
Hunting season: Bulldog edge rushers picking up the pace
With five games left in the regular season, Georgia's edge rushers seem to be doing more hunting than last year.
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns
Kirby Smart said he is "hopeful" Tate Ratledge is able to play Saturday.
Here is the Oct. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
Etienne's receiving skills
Compared to seasons past, Georgia has gone with one running back primarily as opposed to a split rotation.
Much of that has to do with Trevor Etienne's versatility as a runner, receiver, and pass protector. Head coach Kirby Smart discussed Etienne's receiving skills during Tuesday's news conference.
“He's had a couple of games with six catches. He’s developed, I guess, as a weapon in the passing game for Carson (Beck). He's a really good receiver. He catches the ball well out of the backfield, as most of our backs do,” Smart said. “(Nate Frazier) does, Cash (Jones) does; he’s really good,” Smart said.
Etienne ranks fourth on Georgia's roster in receptions with 20 for 130 yards.
“I mean, if you put him man-to-man, he's one-on-one with the linebacker. If he plays on, then he can catch the ball underneath and turn it into a big game,” Smart said. “All the backs that catch the ball out of the backfield are just that much more dangerous because it's hard to get through the defensive lines in the SEC. It's much easier when you catch the ball past them. You get to exploit that and have some explosives, and he's a good pass catcher.”
Hunting season
In recent games, Georgia's pressure off the edge has picked up quite a bit.
A lot of that had to with a seven-sack performance in the Bulldogs' win over Texas two week ago. But through seven games, Georgia edge rushers Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Damon Wilson have combined for 9.5 sacks.
A year ago, the trio combined for 10 sacks in 14 games.
'The best coach in college football'
A midseason report on Georgia's snap counts.
The key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference.
The key points from Malaki Starks' press conference.
Game time, TV info
