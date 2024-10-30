The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Trevor, the receiver

Here is the Oct. 30 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Etienne's receiving skills

Compared to seasons past, Georgia has gone with one running back primarily as opposed to a split rotation.

Much of that has to do with Trevor Etienne's versatility as a runner, receiver, and pass protector. Head coach Kirby Smart discussed Etienne's receiving skills during Tuesday's news conference.

“He's had a couple of games with six catches. He’s developed, I guess, as a weapon in the passing game for Carson (Beck). He's a really good receiver. He catches the ball well out of the backfield, as most of our backs do,” Smart said. “(Nate Frazier) does, Cash (Jones) does; he’s really good,” Smart said.

Etienne ranks fourth on Georgia's roster in receptions with 20 for 130 yards.

“I mean, if you put him man-to-man, he's one-on-one with the linebacker. If he plays on, then he can catch the ball underneath and turn it into a big game,” Smart said. “All the backs that catch the ball out of the backfield are just that much more dangerous because it's hard to get through the defensive lines in the SEC. It's much easier when you catch the ball past them. You get to exploit that and have some explosives, and he's a good pass catcher.”

