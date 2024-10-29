Hunting season: Bulldog edge rushers picking up the pace

With five games left in the regular season, Georgia's edge rushers are starting to hunt.

The results are beginning to show.

In 14 games in 2023, the trio of Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, and Damon Wilson accounted for 10 of Georgia’s 30 sacks.

Through seven games this fall, that number is already at 9.5.

Jalon Walker leads the way with 4.5 after his three-sack effort against Texas. Still, Georgia’s edge rushers are set to blow past last season’s totals because five Bulldog edge rushers already have accounted for sacks of their own.

Williams – who collected two against the Longhorns – now sits at three, while Chaz Chambliss, Wilson, and Gabe Harris have chipped in with one each.

The quintet has also accounted for 17 tackles for loss and 64 quarterback hurries, led by Walker with 24 and Wilson with 18.

“We’ve seen Damon increase his role from last year, and he’s continuing to get better,” head coach Kirby Smart said when asked about the sophomore trio of Wilson, Harris, and Sam M’Pemba, the last of which has yet to find consistent playing time.

“All three of those guys are similar in the fact they play the same position. They're different in their makeup and their kind of their strengths. Each one has gotten better. I think Chidera's (Uzo-Diribe) done a great job developing those guys,” Smart said. “Gabe (Harris) has given us solid snaps at some positions that we've struggled with, and we've had some injuries at the position that Gabe's been asking to play (defensive end and outside linebacker).”