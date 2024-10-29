Key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference

Advertisement

in other news

Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn

Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn

Georgia recently made an impression on Class of 2026 defensive prospect Dre Quinn.

Premium content
 • Lance McCurley
Bulldogs promising an "exciting brand" of basketball for Tuesday exhibition

Bulldogs promising an "exciting brand" of basketball for Tuesday exhibition

The Georgia basketball team believes it will it will be an exciting team. Fans can see for themselves in Tuesday night.

 • Anthony Dasher
Elite four-star QB Jared Curtis breaks down schools in contention

Elite four-star QB Jared Curtis breaks down schools in contention

Rivals100 quarterback Jared Curtis breaks down his top schools, including Georgia.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
What Florida head coach Billy Napier said about Georgia on Monday

What Florida head coach Billy Napier said about Georgia on Monday

Read what Florida head coach Billy Napier had to say about Georgia during his Monday press conference.

 • Jed May
Trevor Etienne set to face his former team

Trevor Etienne set to face his former team

Kirby Smart has some advice for Trevor Etienne, who is about to face his former team.

 • Anthony Dasher

in other news

Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn

Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn

Georgia recently made an impression on Class of 2026 defensive prospect Dre Quinn.

Premium content
 • Lance McCurley
Bulldogs promising an "exciting brand" of basketball for Tuesday exhibition

Bulldogs promising an "exciting brand" of basketball for Tuesday exhibition

The Georgia basketball team believes it will it will be an exciting team. Fans can see for themselves in Tuesday night.

 • Anthony Dasher
Elite four-star QB Jared Curtis breaks down schools in contention

Elite four-star QB Jared Curtis breaks down schools in contention

Rivals100 quarterback Jared Curtis breaks down his top schools, including Georgia.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Advertisement
Published Oct 29, 2024
Key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie met with the media on October 29. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Luckie said the Florida game is one of the biggest games of the year, something the Bulldogs look forward to all year.

Perimeter blocking has been a major emphasis for the Bulldogs, especially with all of the RPOs the Bulldogs run. Luckie said they are always working to be "elite" in that area.

Luckie feels Florida transfer running back Trevor Etienne has brought "a lot of juice" to the offense. He thought that was on full display during the win over Texas.

Georgia's tight ends have different body types, but similar strengths in Luckie's eyes. He feels both Ben Yurosek and Oscar Delp have been "killling it" in the run game.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated: