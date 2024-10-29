Key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie met with the media on October 29. Here are the key points from his press conference.

Luckie said the Florida game is one of the biggest games of the year, something the Bulldogs look forward to all year.

Perimeter blocking has been a major emphasis for the Bulldogs, especially with all of the RPOs the Bulldogs run. Luckie said they are always working to be "elite" in that area.

Luckie feels Florida transfer running back Trevor Etienne has brought "a lot of juice" to the offense. He thought that was on full display during the win over Texas.

Georgia's tight ends have different body types, but similar strengths in Luckie's eyes. He feels both Ben Yurosek and Oscar Delp have been "killling it" in the run game.