Key points from Lawson Luckie's press conference

Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn
Georgia recently made an impression on Class of 2026 defensive prospect Dre Quinn.
Bulldogs promising an "exciting brand" of basketball for Tuesday exhibition
The Georgia basketball team believes it will it will be an exciting team. Fans can see for themselves in Tuesday night.
Elite four-star QB Jared Curtis breaks down schools in contention
Rivals100 quarterback Jared Curtis breaks down his top schools, including Georgia.
What Florida head coach Billy Napier said about Georgia on Monday
Read what Florida head coach Billy Napier had to say about Georgia during his Monday press conference.
Trevor Etienne set to face his former team
Kirby Smart has some advice for Trevor Etienne, who is about to face his former team.
Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie met with the media on October 29. Here are the key points from his press conference.
Luckie said the Florida game is one of the biggest games of the year, something the Bulldogs look forward to all year.
Perimeter blocking has been a major emphasis for the Bulldogs, especially with all of the RPOs the Bulldogs run. Luckie said they are always working to be "elite" in that area.
Luckie feels Florida transfer running back Trevor Etienne has brought "a lot of juice" to the offense. He thought that was on full display during the win over Texas.
Georgia's tight ends have different body types, but similar strengths in Luckie's eyes. He feels both Ben Yurosek and Oscar Delp have been "killling it" in the run game.
