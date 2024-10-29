Advertisement
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
Watch the video and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to Florida.
• Patrick Garbin
Key points from Chaz Chambliss' press conference
UGASports has the key points from Chaz Chambliss' press conference on Monday.
• Jed May
Key points from Arian Smith's October 28 press conference
Inside, see the key points Arian Smith had to make from his Monday press conference.
• Anthony Dasher
Key points from Kirby Smart's October 28 press conference
UGASports has the key points from Kirby Smart's press conference on October 28.
• Jed May
Smart focused on Florida; not availability of Jackson, Aguero
Georgia are expected to be without Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero for the first half of Saturday’s game.
• Anthony Dasher
Snap Count: Mid-Season Report
