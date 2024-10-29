Key points from Malaki Starks' press conference

Georgia safety Malaki Starks met with the media on October 29. Here are the key points from Starks' press conference.

Starks spoke on his recent engagement to his girlfriend, who he met in fourth grade. He decided to do it just days after her birthday. The moment happened in Chattanooga, a place the couple has gone every year during Georgia's bye week.

Starks said his message to freshman KJ Bolden this week is to realize that he just needs to be himself and play the way he has been playing. Bolden could make his first career start with Dan Jackson potentially suspended for targeting.

The secondary has gotten more aggressive in Starks' eyes throughout the season.

Starks joked that he is trying hard not to get sick this week since he has been sick each of the past two years when Georgia has played Florida.

As far as limiting explosive plays in the secondary, Starks said the biggest key is eye control. He feels the eyes will take defenders where they need to go to make a play.