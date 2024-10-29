Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday

in other news
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA 'hopeful' Tate Ratledge returns
Kirby Smart said he is "hopeful" Tate Ratledge is able to play Saturday.
Snap Count: Mid-Season Report
Trent Smallwood takes a closer look at the Snap Count through the first seven games.
Bulldogs recruiting Florida commit Jeramiah McCloud the hardest
Georgia is the school pushing hardest for Florida defensive line commit Jeramiah McCloud.
Georgia makes an impression on defensive end Dre Quinn
Georgia recently made an impression on Class of 2026 defensive prospect Dre Quinn.
Bulldogs promising an "exciting brand" of basketball for Tuesday exhibition
The Georgia basketball team believes it will it will be an exciting team. Fans can see for themselves in Tuesday night.
Tate Ratledge, Jordan Hall ramping up
Both offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and defensive lineman Jordan Hall continue to make progress, head coach Kirby Smart said after practice on Tuesday.
“Both have ramped up in terms of reps. Tate took quite a bit yesterday, took quite a bit,” Smart said. “I don't know how many he took today, but I know it's more than yesterday. He's a bit more available, but we're trying to be smart in terms of his volume.”
Ratledge has missed Georgia’s last four games since undergoing tightrope surgery following his ankle injury at Kentucky.
Hall, meanwhile, also continues to improve and could be in line for his first action of the year.
“He still has moments where it bothers him. But I thought yesterday was Jordan's best day yet, and I think that three-day off really helped him,” Smart said. “I'll have to watch today and see how it was.”
It’s been a tough year in regard to injuries for the Bulldogs.
Along with Ratledge and Hall, Georgia is currently without starting linebacker Smael Mondon, along with running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson.
Defensive end/outside linebacker Mykel Williams is also just getting back to full strength after injuring his ankle in the opener against Clemson.
“I think our players respect injuries. Almost every guy on our team has missed some practice at some point in time during their career. So, they appreciate those guys making an effort to come back. I think it gives more depth and confidence to everybody when guys are back,” Smart said. “I just respect both of them (Ratledge and Williams) because they've tried to play hurt. In this day and age, not everybody's willing to play hurt. Mykel in particular. He's got a lot at stake, and he knows that he's not 100 percent. But he's been out there competing for his team and showing his toughness, and he's played pretty well.”
…Smart could not give a timeline regarding Mondon and Branson Robinson regarding their potential return.
…Freshman defensive Joseph Jonah-Ajonye will miss the rest of the year.
“Joseph had to deal with surgery. He's going to be out for the rest of the year,” Smart said of Jonah-Ajonye. “He's already had the surgery. He had it before we went to Texas and had the surgery after. But he didn't get to go to Texas because of the injury.”
More from Kirby Smart
… Smart said he’s been pleased with the first two days of practice.
“I thought Monday was good. We did more than we do on a typical Monday, but didn't try to overdo it,” Smart said. “But then coming back and then we had our normal in-season Tuesday today.”
… Smart said Trevor Etienne’s abilities as a pass-catcher continue to set him apart from other backs.
“He's had a couple of games with six catches. He’s developed, I guess, as a weapon in the passing game for Carson (Beck). He's a really good receiver. He catches the ball well out of the backfield, as most of our backs do,” Smart said. “(Nate Frazier) does, Cash (Jones) does; he’s really good,” Smart said.
Etienne is fourth on the team in receptions with 20 for 130 yards.
“I mean, if you put him man-to-man, he's one-on-one with the linebacker. If he plays on, then he can catch the ball underneath and turn it into a big game,” Smart said. “All the backs that catch the ball out of the backfield are just that much more dangerous because it's hard to get through the defensive lines in the SEC. It's much easier when you catch the ball past them. You get to exploit that and have some explosives, and he's a good pass catcher.”
… Smart said he’s been dealing with a cough since the team returned from Texas.
“I can't figure it out. I haven't been able to beat it since Texas,” Smart said. “I mean, ever since we got back, I've been, I feel fine. I think I just got a little throat deal. I've been coughing badly. I don't feel bad. I just can't get over this cough.”
… Freshman safety K.J. Bolden continues to improve.
“He's a very bright kid. He communicates really well. He's got a lot of confidence in the defense. He's got confidence in his ball skills. So, it's been about physicality with him and maintaining his weight,” Smart said. “We've really tried hard to keep his weight up.
This is a long grind that he's not used to. But I'm pleased with what K.J.'s done at this point.”
