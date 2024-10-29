Georgia News and Notes for Tuesday

Both offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and defensive lineman Jordan Hall continue to make progress, head coach Kirby Smart said after practice on Tuesday.

“Both have ramped up in terms of reps. Tate took quite a bit yesterday, took quite a bit,” Smart said. “I don't know how many he took today, but I know it's more than yesterday. He's a bit more available, but we're trying to be smart in terms of his volume.”

Ratledge has missed Georgia’s last four games since undergoing tightrope surgery following his ankle injury at Kentucky.

Hall, meanwhile, also continues to improve and could be in line for his first action of the year.

“He still has moments where it bothers him. But I thought yesterday was Jordan's best day yet, and I think that three-day off really helped him,” Smart said. “I'll have to watch today and see how it was.”

It’s been a tough year in regard to injuries for the Bulldogs.

Along with Ratledge and Hall, Georgia is currently without starting linebacker Smael Mondon, along with running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson.

Defensive end/outside linebacker Mykel Williams is also just getting back to full strength after injuring his ankle in the opener against Clemson.

“I think our players respect injuries. Almost every guy on our team has missed some practice at some point in time during their career. So, they appreciate those guys making an effort to come back. I think it gives more depth and confidence to everybody when guys are back,” Smart said. “I just respect both of them (Ratledge and Williams) because they've tried to play hurt. In this day and age, not everybody's willing to play hurt. Mykel in particular. He's got a lot at stake, and he knows that he's not 100 percent. But he's been out there competing for his team and showing his toughness, and he's played pretty well.”

…Smart could not give a timeline regarding Mondon and Branson Robinson regarding their potential return.

…Freshman defensive Joseph Jonah-Ajonye will miss the rest of the year.

“Joseph had to deal with surgery. He's going to be out for the rest of the year,” Smart said of Jonah-Ajonye. “He's already had the surgery. He had it before we went to Texas and had the surgery after. But he didn't get to go to Texas because of the injury.”